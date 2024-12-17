Press Registration Is Now Open for the 2025 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

Join journalists from around the world covering the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting on March 18-22, 2025

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting will be in Los Angeles, California on March 18-22, 2025. This annual medical and scientific conference continues to provide groundbreaking research and the latest advances in medical genetics, genomics and personalized medicine. The 2025 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting will offer media a firsthand look at what is shaping the future of genetics and genomics in medicine and will offer a variety of engaging and interactive educational formats and types of sessions—from Scientific Sessions and Workshops to TED-Style Talks, Case-based Sessions, Platform Presentations and Short Courses.

Interview those at the forefront in medical genetics and genomics, connect with new sources, and get story ideas on the clinical practice of genetics and genomics in healthcare today and for the future. Learn how genetics and genomics research is being integrated and applied in medical and lab practice. Topics include artificial intelligence in genetics, gene editing, reproductive genetics, cancer genetics, direct-to-consumer genetic testing, exome sequencing, pre- and perinatal genetics, the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the study of genetics, biochemical/metabolic genetics, genetic counseling, health services and implementation, legal and ethical issues, therapeutics and more.

Credentialed media representatives on assignment are invited to cover the ACMG Annual Meeting on a complimentary basis. Contact Barry Eisenberg, Communications Manager, at [email protected] for the Press Registration Invitation Code, which will be needed to register at www.acmgmeeting.net.



Abstracts will be available in January 2025 and will be published as a supplement to Genetics in Medicine Open.

Join us in "Elevating Genetics through Research, Innovation and Clinical Impact" at the 2025 ACMG Meeting! Experience the continued transition of the specialty from a diagnostic field to one that is dominated by treatment and precision therapeutics.

Program Highlights:

2025 ACMG Awards and Presidential Plenary Session - Genetics in the Media – Entertainment, Public Education, Controversies and Ethical Dilemmas

R. Rodney Howell Symposium | Using DNA as a Population Health Screen: ACMG's Efforts to Define a Primary Findings (PF) List for Health Screening

Use of Sex and Gender Identifiers in Clinical and Laboratory Genetics and Genomics (An ELSI and DEI Committees Co-sponsored Session)

Ted-Style Talks: Ethical Considerations in Genetics: Balancing Medical Care and Patient Needs in a Culturally Sensitive Way

Real-World Outcomes of Emerging Therapeutics: What's Happening After the Accelerated FDA Approval?

Fetal Fentanyl Syndrome - A Teratogen Induced Embryopathy Masquerading as a Metabolic Disease

Genetics in Some Arabic Countries: A Journey of Discoveries, Advances, and Struggles

Afternoon and Evening Corporate Educational Satellite Symposia

These activities are supported by independent educational grants. More Satellite Symposia are listed at www.acmgmeeting.net.

Clinical Diagnosis of a Genetic Disease - What's Unseen? (Rhythm)

Advancements in Rett Syndrome (RTT) Care: Caregiver and Expert Panel Discussion (Acadia)

Challenging No More: Simultaneously Tackling CMRGs and Methylation

(Oxford Nanopore Tech.)

(Oxford Nanopore Tech.) Perspectives from HCPs and a Patient - Discovering a Treatment Approach for Certain Adults with Late-Onset Pompe Disease (Amicus)

PKU and Blood Phe: How Low is Low Enough? (BioMarin)

*NEW* ACMG Foundation Corporate Partner Insights Sessions

Join these ACMG Foundation Corporate Partners for one-hour lunchtime Insights Sessions on Wednesday, on Wednesday, March 19, from 12:15–1:15 pm. Spotlighting the latest trends, innovations, and developments in genomic medicine, these sessions foster collaboration between industry and genetics professionals and provide insights into cutting-edge technologies and best practices. Open to all attendees, pre-registration is required.

Illumina Inc.

Natera

MyOme Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Interactive Sessions Include:

Early Genetics Trainee/Mentor Luncheon

Laboratory Diagnostic Challenges

Medical Diagnostic Challenges (Adult and Cancer)

Diagnostic Dilemmas from the Undiagnosed Diseases Network

Plus:

Trainee | Postdoctoral Fellow | Resident | Student Welcome Receptions

Exhibit and Poster Hall, including a Career Fair and Exhibit Theaters Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Social Media for the 2025 ACMG Meeting: As the ACMG Annual Meeting approaches, journalists can stay up to date on new sessions and information by following the ACMG social media pages on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram and by using the hashtag #ACMGMtg25 for meeting-related tweets and posts.

The ACMG Annual Meeting website has extensive information at www.acmgmeeting.net and will be updated as new information becomes available.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,600 clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Genetics in Medicine and the new Genetics in Medicine Open, a gold open access journal, are the official ACMG journals. ACMG's website, www.acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs. The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine works to advance ACMG educational and public health programs through charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals.

Barry Eisenberg, MA

[email protected]

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics