Press Release - Parker Waichman LLP Reports Plaintiffs Win Motion to Centralize All Pending National Elmiron® Retinal Damage Lawsuits to the District of New Jersey

The United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, in the matter of In re Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) Products Liability Litigation, issued a Transfer Order (Case MDL No. 2973; Document 158) on December 15, 2020 initiating the transfer of all federally-filed Elmiron injury lawsuits to the District of New Jersey and assigning the Honorable Brian R. Martinotti to all coordinated or consolidated proceedings.

According to the Transfer Order, there was no responding party who opposed the centralization motion. The United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ruled that the District of New Jersey was the appropriate transferee district due to the convenience of the parties and witnesses involved in the litigation. The Panel also recognized that many of the defendants, witnesses, and documents are located in New Jersey, and centralizing the litigation would eliminate duplicative discovery, avoid inconsistent pretrial rulings; and conserve the resources of the parties, their counsel, and the judiciary. The JPML Panel stated that Judge Brian R. Martinotti is well-versed in the complexities of multidistrict litigation and that he has initiated the necessary steps of organizing the litigation, which is expected to grow by several hundreds of cases.

The lawsuits allege Elmiron causes permanent and severe retinal injuries, notably atypical or pigmentary maculopathy.

Attorney Jerrold S. Parker, the founding partner of Parker Waichman LLP, who has battled drug companies on behalf of injury victims, in courtrooms throughout the United States for several decades, said, "The extent of Elmiron® damage is some of the most significant I have ever seen. Sadly, we are now seeing many Elmiron® users who are facing serious, irreversible vision issues and even blindness as a result of the use of this drug and may have very limited, if any, efficacy."

Parker Waichman LLP's website provides a copy of the Transfer Order .

Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm, has been actively involved in Elmiron® litigation.

