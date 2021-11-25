Pressure Pumping Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.91% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Baker Hughes Co. & Calfrac Well Services Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

News provided by

Technavio

Nov 25, 2021, 10:01 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure pumping market size is set to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerating CAGR of 2.91% according to the latest report by Technavio. Some of the vendors include Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., FTS International Inc., Halliburton Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc.

For more insights on Pressure Pumping Market - Read Free Sample Report

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The pressure-pumping market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as rising investments in oil and gas E and P activities and increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E and P activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type
    • Hydraulic Fracturing
    • Cementing
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • MEA
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

33% of the market's growth will originate from MEA during the forecast period. UAE and Saudi Arabia are the key markets for pressure pumping in MEA. The increasing global rig activity will facilitate the pressure pumping market growth in MEA over the forecast period. 

The pressure pumping market share growth by the hydraulic fracturing segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the pressure pumping market size. 

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pressure pumping market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the pressure pumping market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the pressure pumping market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure pumping market vendors

Related Reports:
Pressure Relief Valves Market -The pressure relief valves market size has the potential to grow by USD 937.20 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%.  Download a free sample now!

Industrial Pump Rental Market -The industrial pump rental market has the potential to grow by USD 1.51 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%. Download a free sample now!

Pressure Pumping Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.91%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.72

Regional analysis

North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

MEA at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., FTS International Inc., Halliburton Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by companies of pressure pumping market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Oral Care Market Size to Record a CAGR of 4.42% by 2025 |...

Luxury Perfume Market Size to Grow by USD 4.20 bn | Increase in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics