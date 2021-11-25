Pressure Pumping Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.91% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Baker Hughes Co. & Calfrac Well Services Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The pressure-pumping market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as rising investments in oil and gas E and P activities and increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E and P activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Hydraulic Fracturing



Cementing



Others

Geography

North America



MEA



Europe



APAC



South America

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

33% of the market's growth will originate from MEA during the forecast period. UAE and Saudi Arabia are the key markets for pressure pumping in MEA. The increasing global rig activity will facilitate the pressure pumping market growth in MEA over the forecast period.

The pressure pumping market share growth by the hydraulic fracturing segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the pressure pumping market size.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Pressure Pumping Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pressure pumping market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pressure pumping market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pressure pumping market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure pumping market vendors

Related Reports:

Pressure Relief Valves Market -The pressure relief valves market size has the potential to grow by USD 937.20 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%. Download a free sample now!

Industrial Pump Rental Market -The industrial pump rental market has the potential to grow by USD 1.51 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%. Download a free sample now!

Pressure Pumping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.72 Regional analysis North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution MEA at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., FTS International Inc., Halliburton Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by companies of pressure pumping market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio