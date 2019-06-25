Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, 2025 - Wearable Medical Devices Gain the Benefit of Silicone PSAs

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market - Technologies, Chemistries and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Water-Based Adhesives are the Leading Segment in the Global PSA Market at 1.6 Million Metric Tons in 2019, which is Forecast to Register a CAGR of 5% during 2019 to 2025 Analysis Period to Reach 2.1 Million Metric Tons by 2025.



Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) is a viscous material that remains permanently tacky and bonds two surfaces together by applying slight pressure. No solvent, water, or heat is required to activate the adhesive. Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) have been accepted across a wide variety of industries and applications due to their ability to generate an instantaneous bond using light pressure.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the global pressure sensitive adhesives market estimated at 1.6 million metric tons in 2019 and the region is also forecast to lead the growth of the global PSA market at a 2019 to 2025 CAGR of 6.1%.



Research Findings & Coverage

The global PSA market is analyzed in this study with respect to Adhesive Technology, Adhesive Chemistry, and major application

In-depth analysis has been done for above-mentioned technologies, chemistries, and applications of PSAs in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Numerous Packaging Applications Supported with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Wearable Medical Devices Gain the Benefit of Silicone PSAs

Successful PSAs Balance Chemistry with Application

Impressive Growth Being Witnessed in Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 78

The industry guide includes the contact details for 442 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key PSA technologies including:

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Hot-Melts

Radiation Cured

This study explores the market for following prominent adhesive chemistries:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Application Areas of PSAs analyzed comprise the following:

Tapes

Labels

Graphics

Medical

Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates



The report reviews analyze and project the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market volume in Metric Tons and Value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025



Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.1 Types of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives based on Technology

1.1.1.1.1 Solvent Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.1.2 Water-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.1.2.1 Water Based Solution Adhesives

1.1.1.1.2.2 Water Based Polymer Dispersions/Emulsions

1.1.1.1.3 Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.1.4 Radiation Cured Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.2 Types of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives based on Chemistry

1.1.1.2.1 Rubber Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.2.1.1 Natural Rubber Based

1.1.1.2.1.2 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Based

1.1.1.2.1.3 Styrenic Block Copolymer Based

1.1.1.2.2 Acrylic Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.2.3 Silicone-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.2.4 Other Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.1.1.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Constructions

1.1.1.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Applications

1.1.1.4.1 Tapes

1.1.1.4.2 Labels

1.1.1.4.3 Graphic Films/Sheets

1.1.1.4.4 Medical Applications

1.1.1.4.5 Other Applications



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Numerous Packaging Applications Supported with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

2.2 High-Temperature Performance Offered by New Waterborne Acrylic PSA Technology

2.3 Wearable Medical Devices Gain the Benefit of Silicone PSAs

2.4 Successful PSAs Balance Chemistry with Application

2.5 Radiation-Curable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Show Promise as Innovative Solutions

2.6 Impressive Growth Being Witnessed in Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives Bio-Based Adhesives being targeted by Adhesive Manufacturers

2.7 Material Engineering Advancements Lead to Adhesives Replacing Mechanical Fasteners

2.8 An Inseparable Bond Develops between Electric Vehicles and Adhesives

2.9 Structures Based on Kirigami Create Highly Adjustable Adhesives

2.10 An Adhesive Inspired by Geckos Offers Robust Bond and Damage-Free, Clean Removal Properties



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company ( United States )

) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ( United States )

) Avery Dennison Corporation ( United States )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bostik SA, an Arkema Company ( France )

) DIC Corporation ( Japan )

) Franklin International ( United States )

) H.B. Fuller Company ( United States )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) ICHEMCO s.r.l. ( Italy )

) Jowat SE ( Germany )

) KCC Corporation ( South Korea )

) LG Chem Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ( United States )

) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. ( United States )

) Organik Kimya San. ve Tic. A.S. ( Turkey )

) Pidilite Industries Limited ( India )

) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Silicone Division ( Japan )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

) Synthomer plc ( United Kingdom )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( United States )

) Toyochem Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

3M Company Launches Extended Wear Medical Transfer Adhesive

Company Launches Extended Wear Medical Transfer Adhesive Dow Medical Solutions Unveils New Skin Adhesive MG 7-1020

Ashland Selects Beijersbergen & Partners BV as PSA Distributor in European Region

H.B. Fuller Showcased New Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Products at ICE Europe 2019 Exhibition

Ashland Develops New Medical Pressure Sensitive Adhesive - Aroset Gentle 700

Akron Ascent Innovations, LLC Launches New Dry Adhesive Technology

Meridian Adhesives Group Acquires Evans Adhesive Corporation

OMNOVA Solutions, Inc Enters Distribution Agreement with Maroon Group

Dow Silicones Introduces DOW CORNING MG7-1020 Soft Skin Adhesive

H.B. Fuller Showcases its Swift Melt 1908 PSA at Labelexpo India 2018

Synthomer Plc Showcases its Emulsion Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives at Munich Adhesives & Finishing Symposium Event in Germany

H.B. Fuller Showcases LunameltTM PS 4015 PSA at Labelexpo India 2018

The Dow Chemical Expands its Silicones Business Portfolio

Henkel AG & Co, KGaA Introduces Hydrocolloid Hotmelt Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

KCC, Wonik, SJL Partners Acquire Stake in Momentive Performance Materials, Inc

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd Invests Heavily in Silicone Business

Ashland Unveils Aroset 2100 PSA for Tape and Label Applications

Jowat SE Establish a New Subsidiary in Thailand

The Dow Chemical Company Launches ROBOND PS-7735 Acrylic PSA

Pidilite and Jowat Enter into Collaboration on Adhesives Portfolio

Bostik Starts New Adhesive Facility in Gujarat, India

H.B. Fuller Acquires Adecol Ind. Qumica, Limitada

H.B. Fuller Acquires Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Jowat SE Expands in Vietnam

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Expands its Silicones Manufacturing Capacity in the U.S.

Ashland Launches Aroset 2554 and Aroset 2555 Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

The Dow Chemical Company Enters Agreement for Coatings and Silicones Investments in Saudi Arabia

OMNOVA Selects McCullough & Associates as Specialty Chemical Distributor

H.B. Fuller Invests in India

H.B. Fuller Acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives

Bostik Unveils Three New Packaging Adhesive Innovations at PACK EXPO in Chicago

BASF Expands its Laromer UV/EB acrylates Production Capacity in Europe

Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Acquire Bacon Adhesives LLC

Ashland Inc Develops New Aroset PS 6449 Adhesive

Synthomer Plc Acquires HEXION PAC

Toyochem Co., Ltd Acquires Solvent-based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Technology Rights from Rohm and Haas Chemicals LLC

Bostik Invests in Mexico

Bostik Starts New Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (HMPSA) Production Facility in Bengaluru, India

Henkel Acquires Novamelt GmbH

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Overview by Adhesive Technology

5.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Technology Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.1.1 Solvent-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.1.1.2 Water-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.1.1.3 Hot-Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.1.1.4 Radiation (UV/EB) Cured Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Overview by Adhesive Chemistry

5.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Chemistry Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1.1 Acrylic-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.2.1.2 Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.2.1.3 Silicone-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.2.1.4 Other Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Overview by Application

5.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.3.1.1 Tapes

5.3.1.2 Labels

5.3.1.3 Graphic Films/Sheets

5.3.1.4 Medical Applications

5.3.1.5 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

7. EUROPE



Major Market Players

8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

9. SOUTH AMERICA



Major Market Players



10. REST OF WORLD



Major Market Players

