Pressure Washer Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this pressure washer market report.
The pressure washer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.3% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Insights:
- The UAE has the highest construction activity pipeline in the region, which, in turn, has increased the demand for cleaning supplies such as pressure washers in the Middle East & Africa region.
- By 2022, the number of car washes is expected to increase by 10%. Further, the flexible working hours, convenient business structure, technological innovation, enhancement of sales through mobile applications are expected to drive the market for professional car cleaning services.
- Improving living standards and growing cleaning requirements, especially in the emerging economies of APAC and Latin America are primarily driving the cleaning equipment market.
- Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. Several manufacturers are investing in developing more powerful battery-powered machines with longer runtime. The US, Canada, Germany, China, France, and the UK are the largest battery-powered machines market. This in turn, is fueling the growth of the market across the globe.
- Kärcher, RYOBI, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, AR Blue Clean, Briggs & Stratton, and others. STANLEY SHP2150 is one of the most powerful electric pressure washers manufactured by the brand, where the connection choices are suitable for professional-level accessories.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power source, operation, output, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, and 30 other vendors are profiled in the report
Pressure Washer Market – Opportunities Assessment
Rapid technological improvements are adversely affecting market as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades in their products. Robert Bosch introduced Fontus, a cordless low-pressure cleaner. This pressure washer is used for small to medium cleaning tasks for places without power or water supply. Thus, product innovations, feature enhancements, new cordless battery pressure washer product lines can serve as the point of differentiation and help companies gain traction in the market. Cordless battery-operated pressure washers are regarded as the future of the pressure washer industry and major players such as Kärcher have already ventured into the segment. With price being a major influencer of adoption in emerging economies, brands such as Sun Joe are highly recognized in the market for their budget-friendly pressure washer models. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 has stressed the significance of contract cleaners across the countries that can potentially serve as a revenue-generating opportunity in the upcoming years.
Pressure Washer Market by Power Source
- Electric
- Gas
- Battery
Pressure Washer Market by Operation
- Hot-water
- Cold-water
Pressure Washer Market by Output
- 0-1,500 PSI
- 1,501-3,000 PSI
- 3,001-4,000 PSI
- Above 4,000 PSI
Pressure Washer Market by End-user
- Residential
- Garden
- Vehicles
- Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas
- Bicycle
- Others
- Commercial
- Automobile
- Construction
- Public and municipality
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Others
- Contract Cleaners
Pressure Washer Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Denmark
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Turkey
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- The rise in Adoption of Consumer Pressure Washers
- Preference for Cordless Pressure Washers
- Significance of Professional Contract Cleaning Services
- Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry
Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher
- Nilfisk
- FNA Group
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Briggs & Stratton
Other Prominent Vendors
- Generac Power Systems
- Lavorwash Group
- Alkota Cleaning Systems
- Annovi Reverberi Group
- Deere & Company
- Snow Joe + Sun Joe
- Stanley Black & Decker
- IPC Solutions
- Techtronic Industries (TTI)
- Husqvarna
- Koblenz Electrica SA
- SIMONIZ
- STIHL
- Koki Holdings
- Makita Corporation
- ANLU
- Greenworks Tools
- Mi-T-M Corporation
- Northern Tool + Equipment
- Snap-on
- Vortex Industries
- Troy-Bilt
- DuroMax
- RIDGID
- Yamaha
- Deluxe Cleaning Systems
- AVA of Norway
- WEN Products
- Westinghouse Electric Corporation
- BE Power Equipment
