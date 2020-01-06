Prestige Beauty Brand, Murad®, Launches New Campaign Promoting Clinical Skincare For All

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading skincare brand, Murad®, has launched a new campaign for the brand's Retinol Youth Renewal Trio, including the No.1 Retinol Product in the U.S.*, themed "Retinol for All". The campaign breaks through the retinol clutter with messaging for everyone regardless of gender, race or ethnicity. The campaign prominently features the brand's first male model and high-fashion transgender model, Teddy Quinlivan.

The campaign relaunches Murad's best-selling Retinol Youth Renewal Trio: face serum, eye serum and night cream. All three products include Murad's Retinol Tri-Active Technology – a unique, advanced combination of three retinol technologies that optimize performance to quickly deliver visible results, while being gentle on the skin.

One highlight of the campaign is a playful event stunt: rather than invite the usual beauty editor or influencer, invitations have been sent to their boyfriend, husband, girlfriend, wife, dad, mom or whoever their significant other may be — thus reinforcing the "Retinol for All" theme.

All consumers will also have the chance to interact with the new retinol products via an interactive, pop-up taco truck on Saturday, January 11th from 12pm – 8pm at The Grove, Los Angeles shopping center. The truck will serve FREE mini tacos alongside three deluxe samples of the new Retinol Youth Renewal Trio. Additionally, the brand will be giving away prizes (valued at $250+) to random winners throughout the day. Sephora at The Grove will also be offering an exclusive in-store free diagnostic skin imaging session and gift with purchases of $100+ on Murad. Follow along on Instagram with @muradskincare for additional details.

"The brand has been going through an evolution in social and digital over the past few years, but we haven't yet been able to bring this newly evolved brand to men and all those who may not have been engaged with Murad previously," said Ginny Chien, VP of Consumer Engagement. "Because of the rise in market demand for men's skincare and overall wellness, and because retinol is a universal ingredient, we thought this campaign was an appropriate opportunity to reach these new audiences."

Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Collection is now available online and in-store at key retailers including Sephora and Ulta.

Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Collection is now available online and in-store at key retailers including Sephora and Ulta.

*Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Skincare Product Dollar Sales, 12 months ending June 2019 (Retinol products defined as those with "retin" in product name).

ABOUT MURAD, INC.

Founded in 1989, Murad is a pioneering clinical skincare brand dedicated to encouraging people to live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives. Backed by 19 unique patents and a 30-year legacy of research and clinical testing, Dr. Murad's unique philosophy is a whole person approach to health and beauty that inspires people to nourish their skin, awaken their body through physical activity, "eat" their water by consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables, and be kind to their mind.

