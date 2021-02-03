Prestige Skincare Brand, Murad, Launches New Editorial Platform, Well Connected, Which Aims to Connect the Dots Between Science and Wellness

As the editorial extension of Murad, Well Connected will amplify Dr. Murad's four key pillars of wellness : 1) Being Kind to Your Mind, 2) Eating Your Water, 3) Awakening Your Body and 4) Nourishing Your Skin. By accessing Well Connected , readers can expect a thoughtful curation of content in the areas of Mind, Food, Body and Skin, aimed at helping them navigate the often-saturated world of wellness.

"Consumer awareness of wellness has skyrocketed in recent years and has only been accelerated by the pandemic," says Dr. Murad. "There is an overwhelming amount of information out there, particularly in the digital/social sphere. But the problem is, how do people know what is legitimate? What is actually proven and not just unsubstantiated discourse? Bringing readers reputable information, rooted in facts and proof, is not only the backbone of Well Connected but of Murad as a whole. Well Connected is the conduit for us to further amplify our purpose of bringing well-being to as many people as possible."

"Well Connected is the next step of Dr. Murad's decades-long journey to improve the well-being of his patients and consumers," explains Michelle Shigemasa, CEO of Murad. "Consumers have come to trust us for our clinically backed, efficacious formulas, and they can expect that same standard when they read Well Connected. Our goal is to serve up science-backed resources that people can have confidence in on their own health and wellness journeys."

Coming from a doctor-founded brand whose products are fueled by research and clinical studies, Well Connected will exclusively feature digestible, validated content driven by fact and curated by a roster of contributors with proven expertise in their fields. These experts will include board-certified MDs, prestigious university professors and other leading figures within the scientific community, such as Dr. John Koo, a UCSF professor and leading psychodermatology expert who is board-certified in both dermatology and psychiatry, and Dr. Sara Gottfried, a Harvard-educated, board-certified MD and author of three New York Times bestselling books.

Additionally, each month will feature an esteemed guest editor who will be responsible for curating the site's content around significant wellness topics. These experts include Candace Reels , activist and founder of The Female Collective (speaking with her singular, recognizable voice on the trend of inclusive wellness), Sophia Amoruso , serial entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author (providing proven expertise on the trend of financial wellness), and Dr. Zion Ko , a board-certified internist who has amassed a legion of followers on TikTok and Instagram (connecting with the youth generation who are just discovering holistic skin wellness).

With the debut of Well Connected, Murad further cements its status as a globally trusted brand by doubling down on its science-backed approach. "Well Connected symbolizes the next key step of many as we continue to diversify our content offerings and serve as a trusted source for wellness – including total skin health – for consumers and readers everywhere," says Shigemasa.

To learn more about Well Connected by Murad, visit Murad.com/WellConnected and follow the brand on Instagram .

ABOUT MURAD SKINCARE: In 1989, dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically-proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy and care you'd expect from a doctor.

