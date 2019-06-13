Prestigious Michelin Guide Spotlights West Hollywood Restaurants

"One of the highlights of West Hollywood's unique culture is the abundance of diverse dining experiences available. At every turn, there are restaurants of virtually every kind that showcase the creativity of some of the best chefs in the world," says Tom Kiely, President and CEO of the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board . "We are thrilled that the Michelin Guide has recognized so many of our destination's fantastic restaurants. It's a great honor that underscores the incredible culinary landscape here."

Those rounding out this esteemed list include the following eateries, with snippets of "Michelin Guide's Point of View":

Michelin Bib Gourmand – Designated with the iconic Michelin Man in the guide, these restaurants are acclaimed for their high-quality, simple and approachable style of cooking presented at a great value. It is given to selected eateries at which guests can enjoy two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (excluding tax and tip).

Aburiya Raku : Authentic Japanese fare served in a "zen-like dining room" with the option to sit by the open kitchen and watch the grill masters at work. Alongside an impressive sake menu, must-try items include the signature robata skewers and Michelin's recommended Kurobuta pork cheeks and pork ribs brushed with teriyaki sauce.

Michelin Plate – Included in the guide for its quality cuisine and as such, considered recommended by Michelin experts.

Connie & Ted's : Eclectic East- and West-Coast vibes mix here, where the "funky interior and seafaring knickknacks" pay homage to Chef Michael Cimarusti's New England roots. On the must-try list: the lobster roll, trio of chowders and chilled seafood platters… topped off by saltwater taffy.

The 2019 Michelin Guide California is now available to order or view online, while West Hollywood's premier restaurants continue to dazzle foodies day into night.

