Prestigious Wine Importer Wilson Daniels Announces Partnership with Val di Suga Brunello

"We are thrilled to celebrate this partnership with Val di Suga with a seamless transition into our portfolio of the most sought-after wines in the industry," says Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo. "We continually seek to set a high bar for fine wines sold in the United States and entering a partnership with one of Italy's legendary brands is a promising step in reaching that goal."

Andrea Lonardi, Operational Director of Val di Suga echoes Lombardo's excitement, "Val di Suga and Wilson Daniels have a lot of similarities, making for a great partnership. Our shared passion, energy, and commitment to great wine make us a great fit, and we're excited to partner with Wilson Daniels to bring the best wines from Montalcino to consumers in the U.S. We're both companies with a lot of heart, and the continuing expansion into Montalcino shows Wilson Daniels' strong commitment to the region – two big factors for future success."

The first Val di Suga wines to be imported in June will be the Brunello Vigna del Lago DOCG, Brunello Vigna Spuntali DOCG, Brunello Poggio Al Granchio DOCG, and Rosso di Montalcino DOC. Brunello wine ages for 36 months in large oak casks and 300L French oak barrels. The Vigna Spuntali benefits from 24 months of maturation on French oak, and at least 24 months in-bottle. The Poggio al Granchio and Brunello Vigna del Lago are aged in casks for 30 months and the Rosso di Montalcino matures for 6 months in Slovenian oak before spending an additional 12 months aging in-bottle. Val di Suga is focused in a very traditional and classic style of Brunello. The winery is always seeking balance between the pure expression of the grape variety and terroir, with a judicious approach to winemaking. The innovation of Val di Suga is showed by the intensive research in viticulture and a more "reductive" interpretation of Brunello style. Val di Suga continues to establish itself as a top Brunello producer, winning over wine-drinkers and collectors worldwide.

Val di Suga has the unique advantage of being the only producer with vineyards in all three of Montalcino's viticultural regions, each with its own individual terroir. The terrain of Val di Suga's three vineyards ranges from marl (galestro) and clay to sandy limestone, creating an excellent grape-growing canvas for many of the desirable traits the Sangiovese grape is praised for. The vines are aged 25+ years, and the surrounding natural environment has a favorable impact on the grapes. Situated in Montalcino's coolest position, the vicinity of the lake to the Vigna del Lago, for example, influences the vines' microclimate, making their surroundings mild and lending notes of ginger and quinine bark to create an elegant expression. The Brunello Vigna Spuntali comes from the vineyard in Montalcino's warmest position, where soils are mostly sandy with marine deposits and fossils of tuffaceous volcanic rock, creating complexity [candied orange, cherry and Mediterranean herbs – garrigue, mint, thyme]. The Brunello Poggio Al Granchio comes from a sun-drenched vineyard that's strongly influenced by nearby Mount Amiata, where soils are mainly composed of marl. All these elements create a greatly structured expression of Brunello, with a more gamy and meaty character along with distinctive aromas of fresh black fruit, tea leaf and herbal nuances. The wines stand out for their concentrated aromas, full of distinctive fresh black fruit.

Val di Suga employs the Burgundy method, crafting wines that follow appellation regulations but with an additional focus on individual territories; the result is high quality Brunello and Rosso di Montalcino renowned for its aging potential but also approachable when young.

An excellent pairing for game, roasted and grilled meats, and medium-aged cheeses, Val di Suga Brunello has stood the test of time as an ideal pairing for famous staples of regional Italian cuisine.

The winery's 2010 and 2011 vintage Brunello wines and 2015 Rosso will be part of the long-term plan for future offerings in the US market, owing to the particular refinement and renowned longevity of Val di Suga Brunello. Additionally, Wilson Daniels will launch the 2013 vintage of the Brunello wines and the 2016 vintage of the Rosso with Wilson Daniels' Fall Luxury Offering (September/October).

About Val di Suga

Val di Suga's history began in 1969, when a company built a manufacturing business on agricultural land gradually converted to vineyards. In 1982, Val di Suga began making wines in its own cellars. In 1988, the company bought one of the town's most famous single-vineyard sites: Spuntali. Viticultural investment and modernization of the winemaking buildings followed in 1994, before the winery acquired Poggio al Granchio near the historic Sant'Antimo Abbey. Val di Suga then became the sole producer in Montalcino to own vineyards on the three slopes best-suited for top-quality Brunello-making, with different sun exposure and three geologically different soils. Today, both the company's philosophy and its everyday work target diversity, placing the maximum attention on its wines and their indissoluble bond with this unique and historic terroir.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most heralded wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury, family-owned producers that possess profound respect for terroir, and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

