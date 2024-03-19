Wilson Daniels Welcomes Elena Walch to National Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the addition of Elena Walch to its national portfolio beginning April 1, 2024. Widely recognized as the leading family of fine wine viticulture in picturesque Alto Adige – the northernmost wine region in Italy – Elena Walch's impressive reputation is built on a deep-seated commitment to producing single vineyard expressions from the Vigna Castel Ringberg and Vigna Kastelaz; expansive work with indigenous varieties of Alto Adige and international varieties of historical significance to the region; and the visionary move to high-elevation vineyard sites, planting vineyards up to 1,000 meters in elevation.

"My relationship with the Walch family dates back more than a decade through our interactions in the New York Tri-State area where we distributed their terroir-driven wines to our customers," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "Elena Walch, the fourth-generation matriarch, exemplified a pioneering approach and courageous spirit in a time when most Alto Adige producers were making volumetric wines. Her determination to create high-quality, site-specific wines propelled her namesake winery to new heights in the late 1980s. It's with this same innovative spirit that Elena's daughters Karoline and Julia run the winery today."

Lombardo continues, "I speak on behalf of everyone at Wilson Daniels when I say how excited we are to expand our partnership with the Walch family, and we look forward to introducing their family estate to our customers and collectors across the U.S. this spring."

Founded in 1869, Elena Walch is one of the most historical family estates in Alto Adige. Born and raised in Milan, Elena was an architect by trade whose parents were from Alto Adige, and she ultimately decided to move back to the place of her familial heritage, near the capital of Bolzano.

Shortly thereafter, she met her soon-to-be husband Werner Walch, fourth-generation vintner who ran his family's historic Wilhelm Walch winery in Tramin – falling in love not only with Werner but also the vineyards. It wasn't long before Elena suggested to her husband that ensuring the longevity of their family's business would necessitate a move towards qualitative vineyard work and winemaking, with a focus on highlighting their single vineyards, Vigna Castel Ringberg and Vigna Kastelaz. "I said, 'Beauty must go with quality. If you have wonderful vineyards, you must have wonderful wines,'" Elena recalls.

Working with the historical family vineyards and part of the winery, Elena launched the 'Elena Walch' label, producing her first wine – a Chardonnay – in 1988. Over the next three decades, Elena reduced yields, implemented a Guyot trellising system, planted international varieties like Pinot Bianco and Pinot Nero that had a strong historical tie to the region, and employed the use of French oak barrique in the cellars.

Elena's efforts were a sensational development and turning point for wine production in Alto Adige, and the results of her hard work are on full display thirty years later, with daughters Karoline and Julia providing continuity to the founding pillars of quality and innovation since assuming the winery's operations in 2013. Today, Elena Walch is known for its deeply characterful wines of elegance and personality, reflecting the most innovative winemaking, superb climatic conditions, and sustainable practices.

"Wilson Daniels has been a wonderful partner to us on the wholesale side of the business for eight years, and it's because they understand how the art of storytelling contributes to the appreciation of fine wines," said Karoline Walch, fifth-generation Proprietor. "This, coupled with the fact that they have an incredible customer base and a pulse on shifting market trends made our decision to work with Wilson Daniels nationally one that we are very confident in. My mother Elena, sister Julia, and I are very excited to be starting this next chapter and sharing our unique expression of Alto Adige with even more U.S. consumers."

This April, Wilson Daniels will assume national representation of the Selezione varietal wines, including Pinot Grigio, Pinot Bianco, Schiava, Lagrein, Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Gewurztraminer; the Vigna Castel Ringberg single varietal expressions, a Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon, and Lagrein Riserva; the Vigna Kastelaz Gewurztraminer; as well as limited production offerings, including Kristallberg Pinot Bianco, Rosato 20/26, Aton Pinot Noir Riserva, Ludwig Pinot Noir, and the iconic white cuvée 'Beyond the Clouds.'

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

