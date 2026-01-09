Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center Wins Gold and Bronze in Prestigious Annual DIAMOND Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified dermatologist Sheel Desai Solomon, MD, FAAD, and her practice, Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of North Carolina, have been honored with Gold for Best Dermatologist by 5 West Magazine—serving the western Triangle communities of Cary, Morrisville, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, and Holly Springs—and Bronze for Best Dermatologist by Midtown Magazine, which focuses on midtown Raleigh.

These prestigious, annual, reader-voted DIAMOND Awards recognize excellence in local businesses and underscore the practice's continued commitment to outstanding medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic care.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of our patients throughout Wake County and the readers of these magazines," said Dr. Solomon. "Our team remains dedicated to providing personalized, results-driven care using the most advanced treatments available."

With locations in Cary, Wake Forest, and Holly Springs, Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center offers same-day appointments and a full spectrum of services, including medical dermatology, skin cancer surgery, cosmetic treatments, laser therapies, and in-office radiation oncology.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.prestondermatology.com or call (919) 388-9103.

About Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Sheel Desai Solomon, MD, FAAD, Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center is a leading North Carolina dermatology practice specializing in medical, surgical, radiation, and cosmetic dermatology. The practice is known for its patient-centered approach, clinical excellence, and comprehensive skin care across the region.

