Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.14 Billion by 2027 at a 4.37% CAGR

DUBLIN , Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market size reached US$ 883.63 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,142.15 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.37% during 2021-2027.

Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market Trends:

The growing global population is resulting in the increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and a considerable rise in remodeling and renovation activities are catalyzing the demand for PC wires and strands across the globe. They are used for constructing various components, including segmental blocks, piers, and foundations, for providing stability to the structure.

Along with this, the escalating demand for housing services and the growing business activities are increasing product sales. The rapid construction of flyovers, bridges, hospitals, hotels, auditoriums, heritage sites, shopping malls, and other public structures is also offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Apart from this, the increasing popularity of prefab or offsite construction and the rising utilization of PC in crane beams, cement poles, multi-factory frameworks, and railway sleepers is offering a favorable market outlook. In line with this, continuous investments by governments of various countries in real estate and mega infrastructure projects to support economic growth are driving the market. Furthermore, leading market players are focusing on improving manufacturing technologies and introducing advanced product variants with optimal efficiency and strength, which is expected to propel market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Coating Type:

Uncoated PC Strand

Galvanized PC Strand

Epoxy Coated PC Strand

Others

Breakup by Type:

Prestressed PC Steel Wire

Plain PC Wire

Indented PC Wire

Spiral Ribbed PC Wire

Breakup by Application:

Bridges

Buildings

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global prestressed concrete (pc) wire and strand market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global prestressed concrete (pc) wire and strand market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coating type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global prestressed concrete (pc) wire and strand market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Scope and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction

5. Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

6. Market Breakup by Coating Type

7. Market Breakup by Type

8. Market Breakup by Application

9. Market Breakup by Region

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Porters Five Forces Analysis

13. Price Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

AL ITTEFAQ STEEL PRODUCTS CO.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

DWK Drahtwerk Koln GmbH

FAPRICELA

Guizhou Wire Rope Incorporated Company

Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Insteel Engineers Pvt Ltd.

Quantum Steel

Southern Steel Group

Sumiden Wire

Usha Martin Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yiori7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets