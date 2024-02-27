Pretium and Hunter Point Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced a strategic partnership with Hunter Point Capital ("HPC"). This partnership, which includes a minority investment from HPC, aims to support the long-term growth of Pretium's existing strategies – residential real estate and corporate and structured credit – and enable the firm to expand into adjacent areas to create additional value for its clients, residents, and employees. 

Since its founding in 2012, Pretium has built one of the most comprehensive residential and credit ecosystems in asset management. Today, Pretium is one of the largest investors in non-agency residential mortgage loans, one of the largest residential business purpose lenders, one of the largest investors in the creation of new homes, and the largest owner-operator of single-family homes in the United States.

"This milestone is a testament to the accomplishments of our 4,400-plus person team and the many opportunities that lie ahead for our firm," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "Avi and Bennett have built a differentiated model of partnership and share Pretium's passion for building businesses. We look forward to drawing upon HPC's strategic expertise, value-added operational capabilities, and global network to propel Pretium's development into our second decade."

"Pretium's strategic focus and execution have accelerated its growth into a multi-strategy firm with a national presence and an expanding opportunity set," said Avi Kalichstein, CEO and Co-Founder of HPC. "We look forward to supporting the talented team at Pretium as the firm builds on its success and expands its platform. Under Don's leadership and with the recent addition of Jon Pruzan as President, Pretium is at an exciting inflection point."

"During a time of significant growth and consolidation in the alternative asset management industry, HPC's investment advances many of our top growth initiatives and strengthens our ability to capitalize on the compelling opportunities we see in the residential and credit markets," said Jonathan Pruzan, President of Pretium. "The persistent undersupply of homes coupled with the disruption in the banking landscape will offer significant investment potential for the foreseeable future."

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 50 offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, Dubai, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

About Hunter Point Capital

Hunter Point Capital is a leading independent investment firm providing capital solutions to alternative asset managers that are poised to build enduring franchises and define the next generation of leading investment firms across the globe. Hunter Point Capital believes that being a strategic partner for growth to investment managers makes it a preferred choice for successful and promising GPs seeking tailored capital solutions. For more information, please visit www.hunterpointcapital.com.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.