Pretium Launches Nationwide Partnership Program Designed to Support Expansion of Affordable Home Ownership in Local Communities

"First Look Home" Offers Community-based Organizations a Preview of Homes Prior to Listings in Core Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced the launch of an innovative nationwide not-for-profit partnership program, "First Look Home," designed to support the expansion of affordable home ownership in local communities.

The First Look Home program will enable affordable housing-focused community partners to receive a "first look" at homes eligible for purchase in Pretium's core markets, offering a preview of the homes prior to their public listing. The First Look Home program advances Pretium's commitment to address the diminishing supply of affordable housing nationwide through collaborative action, while expanding housing opportunity and making a positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

"Community engagement at a local level is an ongoing priority throughout the Pretium ecosystem, and the launch of First Look Home accelerates the impact of our contributions to addressing the nationwide housing shortage," said Josh Pristaw, Pretium's Head of Real Estate. "The First Look Home program is designed to serve as a blueprint for future partnerships which enable Pretium to build relationships with impact-driven local nonprofits, provide a pipeline of affordable housing options, and support families across the country. We look forward to identifying community partners who share our vision, values, and commitment to driving economic mobility through housing choice as we build our one-of-a-kind First Look Home program."

"We are proud to bring an innovative initiative like First Look Home to life as we seek to make a difference," said Andrea Allan, Managing Director, Affordable Housing Strategy. "The launch of this strategic partnership program reaffirms our commitment to working side-by-side with important community partners to expand affordable housing options throughout the United States."

"The First Look Home program allows nonprofits in our communities to help ensure homes go to local families who need them most," said Tatiana Gutierrez, Managing Director, Head of Impact and Sustainability. "As we strive to improve housing choice, this program will allow us to work directly with community partners to support their efforts and promote affordable homeownership opportunities in our key markets."

