Pretium Completes Acquisition of BH Management Services

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of BH Management Services ("BH"), one of the nation's premier property management platforms in multifamily, student, and single-family housing.

The addition of BH to Pretium creates one of the most robust residential ecosystems in the United States, with more than 7,200 employees, over 210,000 homes managed, and approximately 700,000 residents and homeowners served annually. Pretium's portfolio now includes investments spanning single-family, multifamily, student, affordable, and build-to-rent housing communities.

"The addition of BH enhances Pretium's residential ecosystem, enabling us to deploy capital across all major residential asset classes in both debt and equity," said Jonathan Pruzan, President of Pretium. "This transaction creates additional opportunities for our investors and will drive more investment in residential real estate, contributing to a healthier housing economy and increased housing options for families across the country."

"Combining BH's multifamily portfolio with Pretium's residential platform will help us execute on our shared vision to build better communities," said Joanna Zabriskie, CEO of BH. "As an operating company of Pretium, the BH team is positioned to sustain and grow our leadership in multifamily and deliver on our important mission of creating spaces where people live and thrive."

As a Pretium operating company, BH will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Joanna Zabriskie and the current management team, with its headquarters remaining in Des Moines, Iowa.

About Pretium



Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has over $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across nearly 90 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 7,200 people across 50 offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

About BH Management Services

BH is a people-first multifamily owner and operator that grew from a small startup into one of the nation's largest commercial real estate companies. Founded in 1993, BH is celebrated for its simple commitment to doing business the right way and investing in its team. Today, BH manages approximately 114,000 units, employs 2,800 people, and owns its processes in-house. Powered by innovation and a can-do attitude, BH improves daily, striving to construct a smarter way to live, invest, manage, and grow. For more information, visit livebh.com.

Contacts

Lyle Weston / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Pretium