Pretium Highlights Sustainability Efforts in Third Annual Impact Report

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management, today published its 2023 Impact Report. The report details the firm's sustainability milestones in 2023 and targets for 2024.

"Our impact initiatives are designed to strengthen the communities in which we operate, supporting residents on their paths to wealth building, fostering community prosperity, addressing the housing shortage, and promoting an inclusive culture across our ecosystem," said Tatiana Gutierrez, Head of Corporate Impact at Pretium. "We are proud to celebrate our success to date and remain committed to furthering our efforts to build a truly sustainable business for the future."

Notable achievements in the report include:

Financing $1.65 billion of loans to create and preserve housing across the country.

to create and preserve housing across the country. Originating more than 3,000 homeowner mortgage loans , including 17% for first time home buyers.

, including 17% for first time home buyers. Launching Solar Homes and more than 500 Energy Saver Homes across the US.

across the US. Equipping 12,000 homes with Smart Home technology to reach 63,000 homes, 70% of the portfolio.

to reach 63,000 homes, 70% of the portfolio. Increasing Housing Choice Voucher families served by 74% to more than 2,250 families in partnership with more than 120 local housing agencies.

to more than 2,250 families in partnership with more than 120 local housing agencies. Facilitating positive rent reporting for more than 185,000 residents , including first-time credit scores for nearly 8,000 previously credit invisible individuals.

, including first-time credit scores for nearly 8,000 previously credit invisible individuals. Submitting the first United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (UNPRI) report for the Firm and its largest investment strategies.

for the Firm and its largest investment strategies. Increasing scores to the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) for the Firm's two largest real estate funds.

The full report can be viewed and downloaded on the Firm's website at pretium.com/pretiums-third-annual-impact-report/.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has over $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 50 offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

