Pretty/Dirty! All-new Jeep® Wagoneer S, the Luxury Off-road Capable Electric SUV, Launches 'Beautiful Things Can Still Get Dirty' Marketing Campaign

Jeep®, the iconic off-road adventure brand, is launching its marketing campaign for the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand's first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV) arriving first in the United States. The campaign, "Beautiful Things Can Still Get Dirty," will launch on television during Netflix's Christmas Day football games. A 30-second version of the spot will also run across television, the Jeep brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, which will feature an extended 50-second version of the video, and digital channels.

"As we launch our first marketing campaign for the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S, we're telling consumers that luxury and capability do not have to be mutually exclusive when considering their first, or even second, electric vehicle," said Raj Register, chief marketing officer, Stellantis North America. "It's a powerful reminder how Jeep stands out from every other brand. 'Beautiful Things Can Still Get Dirty' lets our Jeep enthusiasts and potential buyers know that they can have both. The Jeep Wagoneer S will turn heads both on the road and off, in a way that only the Jeep brand can do."

"The Jeep Wagoneer S isn't limited to just being beautiful, it breaks free from the confines of luxury stereotypes into the great outdoors, pushing the boundaries of electric capability in new and thrilling ways only possible in a Jeep 4x4," said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president of Jeep brand North America. "Jeep vehicles, even one as stunning as the Wagoneer S, look even better when they're muddy. That's where they belong, doing what they're meant to do, and that's why we say, 'there's only one,' when it comes to our brand."

The Jeep Wagoneer S delivers 4xe capability, impressive performance credentials, a sleek aerodynamic design and state-of-the-art technology. It boasts an exhilarating performance, delivering 600 horsepower, 617 lb.-ft. of immediate torque for a lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and up to 300 miles of range on a single charge. It also features the Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system with five distinct drive modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand, for all weather and road conditions, and comes standard with dual pane sunroof.

The Jeep Wagoneer S features elegant black cues, a reimagined seven-slot illuminated grille, 20-inch wheels and a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof. It boasts a tech-integrated interior with best-in-class 45 inches of total display screen among EVs, with a segment-exclusive interactive front passenger screen, premium heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and segment-exclusive 19-speaker, 1,200-watt McIntosh Premium Entertainment System.

Every Jeep Wagoneer S includes the choice of a 48-amp Level 2 home charger or $600 public charging credits through Free2move Charge, 23 minutes of 20-80% charge time with Level 3 charging station. Jeep dealers have also been preparing for the launch of the new Jeep Wagoneer S, investing in infrastructure improvements, specialized BEV product training, installing charging stations, service bays and lifts and specialized EV maintenance tools.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand's first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV), launches first in U.S. and Canada, arriving to Jeep EV certified U.S. dealers in January 2025. The 2024 Wagoneer S has a starting U.S. MSRP of $71,995 (including $1,795 destination) and qualifies for the Inflation Reduction Act Retail and Lease EV credits.

The Jeep brand's "Beautiful Things Can Still Get Dirty" campaign was created in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive.

