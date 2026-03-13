PrettyLitter Earns Spot on USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrettyLitter, the world's smartest cat litter brand, has been recognized on the USA TODAY Most Trusted Brands 2026 list. The 2026 rankings were determined by a rigorous study conducted by Plant-A Insights Group, which analyzed brand experiences and trust levels from a pool of more than 23,000 customers across the United States. "Being recognized on USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands list is an incredible honor and a reflection of the trust that cat parents place in PrettyLitter every day," said Jessica Hauff, General Manager of PrettyLitter at Mars Pet Nutrition. "Our goal has always been to create products that make caring for cats easier and more proactive. PrettyLitter was designed to give pet parents simple, early insights into their cat's health, and this recognition reinforces the impact that innovation can have on everyday pet care." This recognition is backed by thousands of happy customer testimonials, with over 50 million bags sold and a community of active subscribers who rely on the product to support their cats' daily wellness.

PrettyLitter

At the heart of PrettyLitter's success is its health-monitoring capabilities - its cat safe and household-friendly crystals are engineered to change colors in response to signs of potential issues like urinary tract infections, kidney disease, and other common concerns. Because cats are naturally stoic and often hide signs of illness, this visual signal helps pet parents spot irregularities and make it to the vet before it becomes serious.

PrettyLitter's reputation as one of the most trusted cat brands is built on a foundation of rigorous research and development. The brand's product development process includes extensive laboratory testing to evaluate moisture absorption, odor mitigation, and substrate performance under real-world conditions.

Safe + Non Toxic: PrettyLitter is made from safe, non-toxic amorphous silica, making it gentle for cats and the people who care for them.

PrettyLitter is made from safe, non-toxic amorphous silica, making it gentle for cats and the people who care for them. Superior Absorption: PrettyLitter's crystal substrate is engineered to absorb up to 1.5–1.7 mL of liquid per gram, enabling superior moisture control and odor reduction compared with traditional clay litters.

PrettyLitter's crystal substrate is engineered to absorb up to 1.5–1.7 mL of liquid per gram, enabling superior moisture control and odor reduction compared with traditional clay litters. Cleaner Home Environment: Independent testing confirms that the PrettyLitter crystals produce minimal airborne dust. This supports a cleaner environment for both cats and their owners, reducing the respiratory irritants often found in dusty clay alternatives.

This inclusion in USA TODAY's 2026 rankings serves as a testament to PrettyLitter's unwavering commitment to quality and consumer transparency. By blending advanced material science with practical health insights, PrettyLitter has evolved beyond a simple household product to become a valuable tool for supporting cats' long-term health.

About PrettyLitter

PrettyLitter is the brand known for creating the World's Smartest Cat Litter, transforming the litter box into a simple and effective way to monitor your cat's health. Its color-changing crystals detect early signs of potential urinary tract issues, kidney disease, and other common concerns, giving cat parents actionable insights before symptoms become serious. PrettyLitter is a trusted brand among cat parents, earning a devoted following of pet parents and recognition from high-profile cat enthusiasts.

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SOURCE PrettyLitter