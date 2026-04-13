PrettyLitter Launches "The Kitten Project": A Bold National Mission to Sponsor Hundreds of Cat Adoptions This Spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrettyLitter, the world's smartest cat litter and a newly named USA TODAY Most Trusted Brand 2026, today announces one of its largest philanthropic initiatives to date: The Kitten Project. This spring, PrettyLitter is going beyond health monitoring to help more cats find loving homes—by sponsoring adoption fees for 500 cats across the country.

PrettyLitter

Running from April 6 through June 30, 2026, The Kitten Project will reimburse up to $200 in adoption fees for 500 applicants—rewarding individuals and families who adopt from shelters and rescues while celebrating the life-changing bond between humans and their feline companions. Despite its name, the program supports cats of all ages—from playful kittens to senior cats and shy "wallflowers"—because every cat deserves a chance at a forever home.

"At PrettyLitter, our mission has always been to help cats live longer, healthier lives," said Jessica Hauff, General Manager of PrettyLitter at Mars Pet Nutrition. "With The Kitten Project, we're expanding that commitment—helping more cats find homes, and more people experience the joy, comfort, and connection that comes with welcoming a cat into their lives."

The Science of the Snuggle: Why Adoption Matters

The Kitten Project is rooted in the understanding that a new cat doesn't just benefit from a home—the pet parent benefits just as much. According to a recent survey of pet owners in the US conducted by Mars and Calm, the impact of feline companionship on human wellness is profound:

Mental Health Boost: 82% of cat owners report that their cat has had a positive impact on their mental health.

82% of cat owners report that their cat has had a positive impact on their mental health. Stress Relief: 73% of owners say their cat helps them relax, and 64% would actually prefer to spend time with their cat when feeling stressed, while 32% say the same about their partner.

73% of owners say their cat helps them relax, and 64% would actually prefer to spend time with their cat when feeling stressed, while 32% say the same about their partner. Digital Detox: 68% of owners credit their cat with nudging them to step away from their screens or phones, with 44% saying this happens at least daily.

68% of owners credit their cat with nudging them to step away from their screens or phones, with 44% saying this happens at least daily. Mindfulness: 69% of respondents say their cat helps them to stop overthinking or worrying, 43% of which say this happens at least daily.

Together, these findings reinforce the powerful, mutual bond between cats and their humans—and why creating more of those connections matters.

How to Apply

Pet parents who adopt a cat from any rescue or shelter during the campaign window are eligible to enter:

Find a Cat: Prospective pet parents can visit prettylitter.com/free-kittens to use the brand's integrated shelter locator to find adoptable cats nearby. Adopt: Bring home a new family member between April 6 and June 30, 2026. Apply: Enter your information and adoption paperwork for validation at prettylitter.com/free-kittens. Selection: 500 winners will be selected on July 15, 2026, and notified via email.

Note: The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of 47 US states and D.C. (excluding FL, NY, and PR).

In addition to reimbursement, selected participants will receive a free 6-pound bag of PrettyLitter—giving new pet parents access to its signature health-monitoring technology from day one. PrettyLitter's color-changing crystals can help detect early signs of potential health issues, supporting long-term wellness from the very start.

About PrettyLitter

PrettyLitter is the brand known for creating the World's Smartest Cat Litter, transforming the litter box into a simple and effective way to monitor your cat's health. Its color-changing crystals detect early signs of potential urinary tract issues, kidney disease, and other common concerns, giving cat parents actionable insights before symptoms become serious. PrettyLitter is a trusted brand among cat parents, recently recognized on the USA TODAY Most Trusted Brands 2026 list for its commitment to innovation and quality pet care.

Note to Editors: The Mars and Calm research was conducted by YouGov Plc on behalf of Mars. The total sample size was 31,299 adults across 20 markets, including 3,748 respondents in the U.S. These figures refer to the U.S. sample answering about cats only (n=1,856). Fieldwork was undertaken between Feb. 19 and March 31, 2025. The survey was carried out online, and figures have been weighted at an individual country level to be representative of all dog and cat owners (aged 18+) in their respective markets.

SOURCE PrettyLitter