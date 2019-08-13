Pretzel Bites Return to Culver's®

Pretzel Bites first appeared on the restaurant chain's menu last year, and sales outpaced expectations. Guests can order Pretzel Bites on their own for a snack, or they can upgrade their Value Basket side.

"When we introduced Pretzel Bites to our guests last year, they were a hit," said Julie Fussner, Culver's vice president of marketing. "We love showcasing ingredients from our home state, like our Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Pretzel Bites."

Pretzel Bites are available at all of Culver's more than 700 restaurants now until Sept. 29 or while supplies last.

About Culver's:

For 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 700 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers

