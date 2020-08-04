Pretzel Fans Asked & Auntie Anne's® Delivered - Literally!

A chair that orders pretzels for contactless delivery? Yep, it now exists. Auntie Anne's teamed up with innovation experts to develop a breakthrough in snacking technology: the Recline-To-Dine Chair! It's a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition chair that places pretzel delivery orders with the pull of a lever. The more you kick back, the more you get to snack. No need to pick up the phone – just relax and let the chair handle the ordering. The chair uses motion sensors to detect when users pull the lever, which then connects to the Auntie Anne's mobile ordering system and places the order for delivery. It even talks to confirm that the order is on the way!

"Over the last several months, we heard from our fans that they missed Auntie Anne's. As we launched our new contactless mobile ordering and pickup options, we wanted to truly celebrate by developing a fun and unique way for fans to fulfill their pretzel cravings," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "So, we got creative and developed a pretzel-lovers dream recliner. The Recline-To-Dine chair actually places an Auntie Anne's order with just the pull of a lever for the ultimate delivery experience. A few fans were lucky enough to try it out and we received rave reviews! But more importantly, even without this super cool chair, anyone with a smartphone can now order freshly baked pretzels for contactless delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store pickup."

And since all fans won't have a chance to try out the one-of-a-kind chair themselves, the same incredible experience is available right in the Pretzel Perks app. Simply open the app, place an order and then kick back while fresh-baked pretzels are delivered! And with every order placed online or in-store, app users can also earn points toward free pretzels and redeem exclusive rewards.

To celebrate the launch, Auntie Anne's is hosting the Recline-To-Dine Sweepstakes. From August 4 to 25, fans can visit ReclineToDine.com to enter to win* exclusive pretzel prizes, including:

Grand Prize: One lucky pretzel fan will receive an entire year of free pretzels (valued at $1,300 ), $1,200 to purchase their very own dream recliner, one year of streaming services, and a Kick Back care package including an Auntie Anne's blanket, pillow and pretzel-inspired socks

To place your first contactless mobile order with free delivery and save $5 off $20+, download the Pretzel Perks app by August 25, 2020. The Pretzel Perks app offers exclusive membership benefits, including points toward free pretzels, rewards, including a free pretzel on your birthday, and special offers.

