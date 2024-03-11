Pretzel Market to grow by USD 1.59 billion by 2028, Growing focus on developing new products to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pretzel Market size is projected to increase by USD 1.59 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2023 and 2028. Pretzel manufacturers are innovating to meet increasing consumer demand. Campbell Soup Company introduced Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces, offering a rich and creamy flavor. Similarly, Auntie Anne's frozen At Home Classic Pretzel Nuggets are now available at Walmart in Canada, providing a convenient option for enjoying freshly baked pretzels at home. These initiatives drive market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pretzel Market 2024-2028

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 2.92 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Campbell Soup Co., Focus Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J and J Snack Foods Corp., Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mr. Pretzels, Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quinn Foods LLC, Real Food From The Ground Up, Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc., The Hershey Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Utz Brands Inc., WE RE ROLLING PRETZEL CO., and Wetzels Pretzels LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the Evolving taste preferences of consumers will offer immense growth opportunities, Fluctuations in price of raw material used in production of pretzels will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Consumer taste preferences fuel market growth, prompting manufacturers to innovate with new product varieties. Continuous development and brand extension are crucial for sustainability. Key players focus on introducing diverse flavors and varieties to meet evolving consumer demands, driving market growth. Product innovation remains essential for sustaining growth in the global pretzels market.

Pretzel Market is segmented as below:

Type

Salted



Unsalted

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The salted pretzels segment is set to experience notable expansion in the forecast period. Renowned for their iconic twisted shape and savory flavor, salted pretzels offer a classic snacking experience loved by many. Crafted from yeasted dough and briefly boiled before baking, these treats boast a golden-brown, slightly crisp exterior. From traditional soft Bavarian pretzels to thin and crunchy pretzel crisps, salted pretzels come in various sizes and textures, including pretzel knots, rods, twists, and nuggets. Widely available in supermarkets and convenience stores, the increasing popularity of salted pretzels is expected to drive segment growth in the forecast period.

Price fluctuations in raw materials hinder market growth:

Fluctuations in raw material prices, notably flour, yeast, leavening agents, and shortening, pose challenges for pretzel production. Managing these costs is a top priority for manufacturers. Price hikes due to demand-supply gaps impact profit margins. Sugar price fluctuations further affect production costs, as sugar is crucial for yeast fermentation. External factors like weather conditions also impact raw material production, hindering market growth forecasts.

Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pretzel Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Pretzel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Campbell Soup Co.: The company offers pretzel sticks in various flavors such as Sour cream and Onion, Jalapeno ranch, and seasoned sticks, under the brand called Twisted and KETTLE BRAND.

The company offers various types of pretzels such as peanut butter and chocolate flavors, under the brand Muddy Buddies.

The company offers various types of pretzels such as milk chocolate pretzels, jalapeno cheddar, and honey mustard pretzels.

Analyst Review:

The pretzel market is thriving with diverse offerings to cater to consumer preferences. From traditional soft and hard pretzels to gourmet and specialty varieties, a wide range of shapes and flavors are available, including twists, rods, knots, bites, and sticks. Manufacturers focus on quality ingredients, precise baking techniques, and creative seasoning and toppings to enhance taste and texture. Packaging and branding play crucial roles in attracting consumers, with innovative marketing strategies and promotions driving sales.

Distribution channels span retail, wholesale, and online platforms, meeting the rising demand for convenient snack options. Consumer trends lean towards savory snacks, reflecting the popularity of pretzels as versatile appetizers, desserts, and accompaniments. With continuous innovation in recipes and cooking methods, the pretzel market evolves to meet changing preferences, offering an array of options from classic favorites to new, exciting flavors.

Competition among companies and brands remains fierce, with manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors vying for market share in this dynamic snack segment. As demand grows and consumption patterns evolve, the pretzel market continues to expand globally, catering to the diverse tastes of consumers worldwide.

Market overview:

The pretzel market offers various types, including soft and hard pretzels, catering to the snack market's demand for savory and salty snacks. Consumers seek pretzel flavors like gourmet and specialty varieties, available in different shapes such as twists, rods, knots, and bites. Pretzel manufacturers focus on production, ingredients, baking, seasoning, and toppings to meet consumer preferences and drive sales through effective branding, marketing, and distribution strategies.

