Pretzels, Inc. Appoints Mike Kaczynski Vice President Of Sales

BLUFFTON, Ind., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretzels, Inc. ("Pretzels" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products, announced today that Mike Kaczynski has joined the Company as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Kaczynski will work closely with Executive Vice President of Sales, Chip Mann, to support the continued growth and success of Pretzels' customers.

Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Pretzels, said, "We are excited to welcome Mike to the Pretzels team as we continue to invest in great people. Mike brings a wealth of experience leading and building sales teams and his extensive knowledge of branded and private label products will help us identify new opportunities to accelerate growth."

Mr. Kaczynski joins a growing leadership team at Pretzels that is currently executing a 120,000 square foot expansion of its existing Plymouth facility. Pretzels has expanded its team recently, with key hires including CEO Greg Pearson (formerly VP/GM of the Pasta Business Unit of Conagra Foods/TreeHouse Foods), VP of Marketing and Innovation Tim Jax (formerly GM at TreeHouse Foods), and a Director of R&D Carey Hoffman (formerly Associate Director of New Product Development at Hershey), as well as independent Board members Mark Zurcher (formerly CEO Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP) and Rod Troni (formerly CEO Sky Valley Foods Inc.). The Plymouth expansion and new team members will complement Pretzels' current operations and product development expertise.

Mike Kaczynski's Bio

Mr. Kaczynski brings more than 30 years of professional sales experience to his new role at Pretzels. Most recently, he served as the Head of U.S. Sales with the Evans Food Group, a producer of private label and branded snacks. Before joining Evans Food Group, Mr. Kaczynski served as the Chief Sales Officer of Rupari Food Services, a private label and branded meat producer. Prior to joining Rupari Food Services, Mr. Kaczynski held sales and leadership positions with Hostess Brands, American Italian Pasta Company, The Dial Corporation and Nestlé. Mr. Kaczynski earned a B.A. from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

ABOUT PRETZELS, INC.

Founded in 1978, Pretzels, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products. Based in Bluffton, Indiana with an additional facility in Plymouth, Indiana, the Company manufactures and distributes traditional, peanut butter filled, flavored, seasonal, and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products, to a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocers and national brands.

Learn more at www.pretzels-inc.com

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521‐4800

SOURCE Pretzels, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.pretzels-inc.com

