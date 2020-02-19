Preventive Care Pioneer EHE Health Moves into New, State of the Art Flagship Clinic in Rockefeller Center

The New York City flagship was designed by TPG Architecture to feel more like an inviting retreat than a clinic, reflecting the provider's innovative approach to care. "People usually go to traditional doctors when they're sick," explains EHE Health Chief Engagement Officer, Joy Altimare. "But members come to EHE to stay well. It was important for this space to reflect that ethos. We want our members to look forward to their preventive exam and follow-up Health Mentorship, and that starts with a clinic that's fresh, modern, and welcoming."

In addition to the beautiful, spa-like space––complete with plant wall and greenery––the clinic has been designed for efficiency, allowing for a more streamlined exam experience. It also incorporates key technology, including 3D mammography, but technology goes hand-in-hand with "high touch." "Technology in service of preventive care is obviously important," says David Levy, EHE Health's CEO. "But for us, high tech always goes hand in hand with high touch. A caring, human experience is at the center of our approach to care."

EHE Health is the only national provider of evidence-based preventive health services, (based on U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendations), where each member receives the combination of a complete and relevant physician exam and follow-up services that's appropriate for age, gender, health risks, and stage of life. All members additionally have access to EHE's free Health Mentorship program, a digitally enabled personal health record, and its curated primary care network. In addition to its New York City flagship, the provider runs six owned and operated clinics––in Morristown, NJ, Stamford, CT, McLean, VA, Boston, Chicago, and Houston. An additional 130 network preventive health and primary care providers also provide the full EHE Health experience in 40 states nationwide.

The new clinic space––located steps away from its former location at 10 Rockefeller Center––joins the company's corporate headquarters, which relocated to 600 Fifth Avenue in November.

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national preventive health and primary care Center of Excellence provider system. EHE's evidence-based preventive program is offered to large, self-insured employers to give their employees and beneficiaries a value-based entry point to a lifetime of organized, effective, efficient, and satisfying care. Founded in 1913, EHE is the first––and only––national health care provider in America specializing in preventive health and access to its national network of curated high performing primary care physicians. For over one hundred years it has been dedicated to health, productivity, and longevity for members, and improving the value of the health care benefit offered by large employers.

