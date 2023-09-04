Preview GoodWe's Innovations Unveiling at RE+ 2023: Tailored Residential Energy Storage Solutions and New Commercial Inverter Highlights

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe, a global solar inverter and energy solution provider, is set to showcase its latest innovations at booth No.4143 during the RE+2023 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place from September 12 to 14. At this year's exhibition, GoodWe is to spotlight its enhanced residential solution lineup, EcoSmart Home, with strong focus on catering to the local market's energy storage needs. An additional highlight will be the introduction of a three phase, 208V, 1000Vdc inverter designed for light commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

GoodWe's Upcoming Commercial Inverters at RE+ 2023

Central to the residential portfolio will be the solution combined by GoodWe's hybrid inverter ES-US and Lynx Home FH-US battery. The ES-US inverter, boasting a power range of 5-11.4kW, stands out for its ability to facilitate multiple solutions through integration into different system designs.

The Lynx Home FH-US battery, fulfilling the safety standards of the UL9540A test, is a perfect match for residential energy storage systems in North America. It offers scalability from 9.6kWh to 19.2 kWh, allowing flexible energy storage solutions for homeowners.

When combined, the inverter and the battery form an efficient "solar + storage" system to optimize household energy self-consumption. It can be further amplified by incorporating an electrical vehicle charger into the system, and thus largely reducing electricity bills for homeowners. The system, when further integrated GoodWe's self-produced auto backup device, can realize the full home power backup mode, ensuring seamless power continuity during outages and grid interruptions.

Michael Mendik, Country Manager of GoodWe USA and Canada, pointed out, "Our EcoSmart Home solution lineup is able to meet the emergent need of North America's homeowners to integrate storage batteries into their solar systems, under the NEM3.0 implementation. This encourages energy self-generation and consumption." He added, "Visitors can discover more residential solutions at our booth, each customized to meet diverse practical needs."

For the commercial sector, GoodWe will unveil a new addition, the LV-SMT-US, a three-phase low voltage inverter ideally suited for small commercial applications. Featured with advanced MPPT technology, built-in RSD transducer, and a 16A DC input, it delivers exceptional efficiency and safety. Prior to its official launch, the inverter will be showcased at the exhibition, available in 22kW and 28kW capacities.

As Michael Mendik put it, "GoodWe has been strategically expanding its footprint across North America, establishing presence from mainland US to Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. We've partnered with top distributors to offer one-stop energy solutions that are most suitable for customers. We sincerely welcome attendees to visit our booth and explore the tailored products and solutions."

