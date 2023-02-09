Previous Developmental Disabilities Program Bureau Chief, Novelene Martin, joins the Therap Team

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant software solutions to agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services fields, has welcomed former Developmental Disabilities Program Bureau Chief, Novelene Martin, to the Therap Team as Director of Government Relations in September 2022.

Throughout her career, Novelene has worked in the field of developmental disabilities, and spent over 30 years working for the State of Montana. Novelene's career began in 1988 as a Habilitation Training Specialist at the Montana Developmental Center, and in 1990 she became a Training and Contract Manager with the State of Montana's Developmental Disabilities Program.

After becoming a Regional Program Officer at the State of Montana's Children's Mental Health Bureau in 2005, Novelene provided monitoring and technical assistance to providers of Medicaid mental health services, and worked as a liaison between Children's Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Program. As she became a Waiver Specialist with the Developmental Disabilities Program in 2012, Novelene's responsibilities extended to federal reporting.

In 2015, Novelene became the Bureau Chief of the Developmental Disabilities Program. Although, the Developmental Disabilities Program was primarily responsible for two 1915(c) Medicaid Waivers and IDEA Part C Early Intervention, during her term as the Bureau Chief, Montana passed legislation allowing for ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) accounts, and the responsibility for implementing these accounts was assigned to the Developmental Disabilities Program.

Novelene became acquainted with Therap during their work with the State of Montana contract. She believed that Therap's commitment to people with disabilities was apparent, and they provided Montana with a system that met the needs of the state but still something that families could navigate. "It was very important for me to work for a company that balances the needs of their customers while still maintaining a focus on people with disabilities," she said.

Novelene re-entered the workforce after retiring in 2019. She chose Therap Services because she wanted her work experience to have a positive impact on the developmental disabilities system while also working remotely in a job that is flexible enough to continue to pursue interests outside of work.

