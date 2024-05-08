Therap Services Awarded with G2 Leader, Leader Americas, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Setup, Best Relationship, Best Support and More for Spring 2024

TORRINGTON, Conn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic documentation services for agencies and care professionals supporting individuals within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, has once again been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the healthcare and human services industry. The recent G2 Spring 2024 report awarded Therap Services with several awards including Leader, Leader Americas, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Setup, Best Relationship, Best Support, and more.

This recognition from G2.com underscores Therap Services' significant impact within the industry, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional electronic health record (EHR) solutions. Therap's accolades span multiple G2 categories, including Assisted Living , Homecare Agency Management , Human Services , Mental Health , and Physical Therapy , reflecting its dedication to providing an integrated, user-centric software. These accolades not only highlight Therap's innovative approach but also its effectiveness in accommodating a broad spectrum of healthcare services.

Therap has received numerous positive reviews on G2, including the following:

"My favorite thing about Therap is that everything is in one program. Back in the day you had big binders and little binders and files and historical, etc. Being able to search for all of your files in one spot is a blessing." - G2 Verified User in Non-Profit Organization Management at Mid-Market.

"Therap helped our 20+ year old corporate adult foster care step into the future of direct care documentation & management by offering products that get the job done thoughtfully and efficiently." - Director of a Small Business.

The Spring 2024 G2.com report solidifies Therap Services' position as a leader in the electronic health record solutions domain and also highlights its innovative approach to healthcare technology. The continued recognition and positive user feedback demonstrate Therap's commitment to providing efficient, comprehensive, and user-friendly solutions that positively impact the human services sector.

To read more Therap reviews and learn about our Spring 2024 awards, visit G2.com

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services