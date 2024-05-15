PREVISE ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT DIGESTIVE DISEASE WEEK (DDW) 2024

Previse's New Prognostic Assay, Esopredict™, is a Medical Breakthrough Available for Gastroenterologists in Identifying Barrett's esophagus Patients at Risk for Developing Cancer

BALTIMORE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Previse, maker of Esopredict, a clinically available test that analyzes the methylation of biomarkers to assess the risk of esophageal cancer developing in patients with Barrett's Esophagus (BE), announced today the acceptance of a poster presentation at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 being held May 18-21 in Washington, DC and virtually.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Barrett's Esophagus and Esophagogastric Junction Neoplasia - Epidemiology, Risk Factors, Screening, Surveillance, Treatment and Outcomes

Session Date & Time: May 19, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM EDT (UTC-4)

Presentation Title: ACCURACY AND REPRODUCIBILITY OF ESOPREDICT, A PROGNOSTIC ASSAY FOR HGD/EAC RISK STRATIFICATION IN PATIENTS WITH BARRETT'S ESOPHAGUS

The presentation will focus on the notable performance characteristics of Esopredict, including its precision, accuracy, and reproducibility within the assay's target patient population.

Daniel Lunz, Co-founder and CEO of Previse expressed, "At Previse, we are committed to following science and applying the rigor required to develop solutions that support effective cancer prevention, detection, and treatment strategies that will save lives. The analytical validation results being presented at DDW demonstrate the robustness of Esopredict, the first and only DNA methylation-based assay to provide important future cancer risk insights to people living with Barrett's esophagus."

About Previse and Esopredict

Previse is a pioneering medical solutions company with a primary focus on preventing and detecting esophageal cancer, one of the deadliest cancers globally and the second most lethal in the United States. Previse's mission is to improve patient care by preventing, detecting, and guiding treatment for upper GI diseases, including cancer.

Previse leverages groundbreaking biomarker technology developed by Stephen Meltzer, M.D., and his GI Early Detection Biomarker Lab at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This technology, backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and decades of research, forms the foundation of Previse's commitment to combating esophageal cancer.

At the forefront of Previse's offerings is Esopredict, the first DNA methylation-based assay designed to predict the risk of progression to high-grade dysplasia or esophageal adenocarcinoma in patients with Barrett's esophagus. With an impressive turnaround time of ≤2 weeks after a sample is received, Esopredict empowers gastroenterologists to tailor effective treatment strategies, marking a pivotal advancement in the battle against esophageal cancer.

For more information about Previse and Esopredict, please visit www.previsedx.com .

About Digestive Disease Week



Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers, and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and virtual meeting from May 18-2, 2024. The meeting showcases more than 4,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine, and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org .

