PREVISE RECEIVES $1.8M RESEARCH GRANT FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH TO FURTHER PIPELINE DIAGNOSTIC TEST

National Cancer Institute Phase II STTR funding will further the development of a non-endoscopic diagnostic for the detection of esophageal cancer in the US and East Africa.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Previse, maker of Esopredict, a clinically available epigenetic test to assess the risk of esophageal cancer developing in patients with Barrett's esophagus was awarded a prestigious and highly competitive $1.8M STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) grant by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The grant will further support Previse's collaboration with investigators at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and clinical sites in East Africa. The funding will accelerate the development of a non-endoscopic screening test for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), a highly lethal form of esophageal cancer. The funds will also underpin early commercialization efforts in the U.S. and establish a commercialization pathway in East Africa, ensuring global access to accurate, affordable, and practical ESCC detection.

Previse CEO Daniel Lunz said: "ESCC accounts for >80% of esophageal cancer deaths worldwide, including one-third of esophageal cancer cases occurring in the United States. Asian and Black populations are disproportionately affected by ESCC, representing a significant unmet need from a global public health perspective. These funds will advance this critically needed research, with the goal of bringing a highly effective and affordable non-endoscopic solution to market to expand access to earlier detection in the US and worldwide."

About Previse and Esopredict

Established in 2018, Previse is a gastrointestinal health company with a primary focus on chronic acid reflux related diseases, including esophageal cancer. Previse's mission is to save lives and improve patient health through prevention and early detection. Previse leverages groundbreaking biomarker technology developed by Stephen Meltzer, M.D., and his GI Early Detection Biomarker Lab at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This technology, backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and decades of research, forms the foundation of Previse's commitment to combating GI diseases, including cancer. At the forefront is Esopredict, a highly sensitive DNA methylation-based test designed to predict the risk of progression to high-grade dysplasia or esophageal adenocarcinoma in patients with precancerous Barrett's esophagus. With a turnaround time of about two weeks after a sample is received, Esopredict empowers gastroenterologists to tailor effective treatment strategies, marking a pivotal advancement in the battle against esophageal cancer.

For additional information about Esopredict and full study details, please visit www.previsedx.com .

