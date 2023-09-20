Prewitt Dental Group Announces Their New Associate Dentist

SANGER, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prewitt Dental Group is excited to announce their newest associate dentist, Dr. Quincy Sofowora.

Dentist in Sanger Dentist Sanger

Dr. Quincy is an enthusiastic dentist with a strong commitment and love for her profession. Her extensive educational journey led her to obtain a Doctorate of Dental Surgery in Europe in 2017. Notably, she holds licenses to practice dentistry in California, The European Union, and the United Kingdom. Dental care can vary based on geographical locations and the specific needs of diverse patient populations, indicating that she is able to provide quality dental care for patients across the globe.

What sets Dr. Quincy apart is her continuous pursuit of knowledge and improvement. She participates in dental continuing education courses worldwide, presenting at conferences, and avidly reading dental literature. Her commitment to ongoing education and keeping up with the latest advancements in dentistry reflects her dedication to providing the best possible care to her patients.

Dr. Quincy's interests outside of work include outdoor activities, reading, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her loved ones. She shows a well-rounded and balanced approach to life and will undoubtedly contribute to her ability to connect with her patients.

With Dr. Quincy, patients can expect nothing less than top-tier dental care tailored to their individual needs. Her compassionate approach to patient care is sure to make her a valued member of Prewitt Dental Group.

For more information on Dr. Quincy Sofowora, please visit our website at https://dentistsanger.com/ or contact our office at (559) 875-3927.

Contact

Prewitt Dental Group

Dr. Timothy Prewitt

(559) 875-3927

https://dentistsanger.com/

SOURCE Prewitt Dental Group