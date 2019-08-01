Prexit Happens: Olympus Exits Pregis

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce its exit from its investment in Pregis, LLC was completed today. Pregis is a leading protective packaging material and automated systems manufacturer whose products range from protective envelopes to foam-in-place packaging systems.

Under Olympus' ownership since May 2014, Pregis has made six acquisitions (Eagle Film Extruders, Easypack Ltd, Sharp Packaging Systems, 3M PolyMask, Rex Performance Products and FP International). The company has grown from 14 to 22 manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Pregis currently employs 2,250 team members and is led by CEO Kevin Baudhin.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

