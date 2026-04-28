Prezent Launches Prezent Vivo: The First Communication Partner for Life Sciences that Fuses AI and Experts into One

Prezent expands beyond presentations to serve the full product lifecycle. Francine Carrick, 22-year MedComms veteran, appointed President.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent, the communications platform trusted by over 150 Life Sciences companies including 45 of the top 50 BioPharma, today launched Prezent Vivo — the first partner that fuses purpose-built AI and domain experts to power the entire Life Sciences communication ecosystem, serving both BioPharma companies and their agency partners.

Introducing Prezent Vivo: Fusing AI + human expertise to power Life Sciences Communications Francine Carrick appointed President, Prezent Vivo

With Vivo, Prezent goes beyond presentations to deliver Life Sciences communications across the full product lifecycle - congress posters, data visualization, scientific documents, brochures, MSL narrative decks, advisory board materials, national sales meetings and more. The company also appointed Francine Carrick, a 22-year MedComms veteran, as President of Prezent Vivo.

Life Sciences teams have long faced a false choice between general-purpose AI that delivers speed without substance and traditional agencies that deliver substance without speed.

"The Life Sciences organizations that will lead the next decade are the ones rethinking how science reaches its audiences. That rethink isn't about replacing expertise with AI, or layering AI on top of old workflows. It's about fusing the two from the ground up. That's a change the industry will really benefit from," said Janet Dorling, Senior Vice President, US Commercial at Gilead Sciences and a member of Prezent's Board of Directors.

Prezent Vivo eliminates that tradeoff by combining purpose-built AI and embedded domain experts to produce communications that are fast, cost-effective, scientifically precise, and compliant.

"The future of Life Sciences communication is AI and experts, fused into one," said Rajat Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder. "General-purpose AI produces output that looks polished but misses the science, while agencies deliver the scientific gold standard in a model that wasn't built for today's pace. And agencies adding AI on top have created another layer of complexity, not a new experience. Prezent Vivo is the only partner built from day one to deliver speed and substance together."

The Expanded Integrated Solution - Beyond Presentations

Prezent Vivo fuses two capabilities that have historically been separate:

Astrid AI: AI agent purpose-built for Life Sciences communication and trained on brand compliance requirements, regulatory language, clinical evidence structures, and commercial and medical strategy context. Astrid connects to existing enterprise tools teams already use, and produces first drafts that are ready to use, not ready to rework.

Human Expertise: Domain experts, including Presentation Engineers, MedComms Engineers, and Medical Writers, bring the scientific judgment and strategic narrative that define high-stakes communication, ensuring every deliverable is ready for the audience that matters.

"Our customers told us to build Vivo," said Deepti Juturu, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer. "Over five years, more than a hundred of the world's leading BioPharma companies have trusted us with their most important presentations. They asked us for a communications partner who could do more — MSL decks, advisory board materials, commercial deliverables. At the same time, agencies began reaching out for a productivity engine that could help their experts do more without sacrificing margins. Prezent Vivo is the natural evolution both sides have been asking for."

Three Ways to Work Together

Prezent Vivo offers three engagement models on a single platform — a combination no competitor offers:

Self-serve AI platform . Teams work directly with Astrid to create presentations, posters, brochures, and documents in minutes.





. Teams work directly with Astrid to create presentations, posters, brochures, and documents in minutes. Overnight Presentations . Clients submit a draft by end of day and receive a polished, brand-compliant deliverable by morning. Customers have called it "Christmas in an inbox."





. Clients submit a draft by end of day and receive a polished, brand-compliant deliverable by morning. Customers have called it "Christmas in an inbox." Fixed Price Projects. Experts partner on critical programs, from clinical data visualization to national sales meetings, with fixed timelines, transparent pricing, and no billable-hour surprises.

Built for BioPharma and for the Agencies That Serve Them

For BioPharma commercial and medical teams, Prezent Vivo delivers speed and scientific rigor across the full product lifecycle, with most clients seeing 35%-85% cost reduction compared to traditional agencies. Not a discount. A fundamentally different cost structure.

For MedComms agencies, Prezent Vivo serves as an infrastructure partner: senior experts currently spend up to 40 percent of their time on production work such as formatting and first-draft generation, and Prezent Vivo recaptures that time, enabling agencies to deliver 3x project volume per writer without adding headcount.

"We're not here to replace agencies -- we're here to make them more profitable," said Rajat Mishra. "Astrid handles the production layer so their experts can focus on the scientific strategy and narrative craft that justifies their rates."

Francine Carrick Appointed President

Carrick brings over 22 years of medical communications experience and will lead commercial go-to-market and client partnerships, reporting to Rajat Mishra.

"I joined Prezent Vivo because I dreamt of a solution that would let the best people in MedComms bring more value to their clients," said Carrick. "MedComms is undergoing a real transformation, and the agencies I've admired most are the ones asking how to elevate their experts, not just scale their output. Prezent Vivo gives them the infrastructure to do both."

About Prezent

Prezent is the only Life Sciences communication partner that fuses purpose-built AI and human experts into one integrated experience to deliver fast, cost-effective, scientifically precise, and compliant communications at scale. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Prezent serves over 150 Life Sciences companies including 45 of the top 50 BioPharma. Learn more at prezent.ai.

SOURCE Prezent