Prezent Vivo and Nested Knowledge Partner to Bring AI-Powered Competitive Intelligence to Life Sciences Teams

The alliance fuses Prezent Vivo's AI + human expertise model with Nested Knowledge's evidence synthesis platform, so Life Sciences teams arrive at every congress and every month with the insights they need, tailored to their specific challenges.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and ST. PAUL, Minn., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent Vivo, the leading AI-powered business communication solution for Life Sciences enterprises, and Nested Knowledge, the premier AI platform for living systematic literature reviews and automated evidence synthesis, today announced a strategic partnership that redefines how pharmaceutical and biotech teams prepare for medical congresses and stay ahead of the competitive landscape year-round.

Prezent Vivo Partners with Nested Knowledge Francine Carrick on Nested Knowledge Partnership Keith Kallmes on Prezent Vivo Partnership

The collaboration combines Prezent Vivo's AI + human expertise model which transforms raw evidence into polished, audience-ready communication deliverables at speed and Nested Knowledge's AutoLit® synthesis engine, capable of completing rapid reviews in under 30 minutes and cutting systematic review time by more than 70%.

The result: teams that once spent weeks preparing for a single congress can now receive curated, congress-ready competitive intelligence packages before the first abstract session begins, alongside monthly living-evidence updates throughout the year.

A Strategic Partnership for Insight-Driven Life Science Communications

As trusted communications partners to leading life sciences organizations, Prezent Vivo and Nested Knowledge identified a persistent operational gap: critical evidence and competitive insights were readily available, but often not translated into formats that medical, commercial, and launch teams could quickly operationalize for decision-making and execution.

Teams preparing for congresses, launch planning, and competitor readouts often spent valuable time translating fragmented evidence into usable communications. Recognizing growing demand for faster, insight-driven decision support, the companies partnered to create an integrated solution that combines evidence synthesis with AI-powered scientific communications.

"Keith and I were talking about how much intelligence exists in life sciences, and how hard it is for field-facing teams to actually use it when it matters. We both saw immediately that we could do something really special here—reaching more teams, more quickly, with insights that speak directly to their individual challenges." — Francine Carrick, President, Prezent Vivo

"Prezent Vivo's AI + human expertise model is exactly the delivery layer that evidence synthesis has been missing. The science of rapid, rigorous literature synthesis has solutions; what's been missing is the translation layer that turns that synthesis into action for commercial, medical, and market access teams preparing for ADA, EHA, EULAR, and beyond. Together, we can close that gap." — Keith Kallmes, President, Nested Knowledge

What the Partnership Delivers

Jointly, Prezent and Nested Knowledge will offer Life Sciences organizations an integrated competitive intelligence service spanning the full congress calendar and beyond:

Congress Intelligence Packages - Curated, synthesis-backed briefings covering competitor data, emerging science, and KOL positioning, delivered in congress-ready format ahead of major medical meetings.

- Curated, synthesis-backed briefings covering competitor data, emerging science, and KOL positioning, delivered in congress-ready format ahead of major medical meetings. Monthly Living Evidence Updates - Continuously refreshed summaries of the published landscape on priority topics, so teams stay current between congresses without commissioning new reviews from scratch.

- Continuously refreshed summaries of the published landscape on priority topics, so teams stay current between congresses without commissioning new reviews from scratch. On-Demand Deep Dives - Rapid evidence synthesis on emerging competitor mechanisms, newly reported endpoints, or HTA-relevant outcomes, turned around at speed for reactive intelligence needs.

- Rapid evidence synthesis on emerging competitor mechanisms, newly reported endpoints, or HTA-relevant outcomes, turned around at speed for reactive intelligence needs. Team-Specific Customization - Deliverables tailored to the specific therapeutic area, audience, and communication challenges of each team, from Medical Affairs and HEOR to Market Access and Commercial.

Launching Prezent Vivo-Nested Knowledge for the Congress Season

The collaboration launches at the busiest point in the scientific calendar, when teams across therapeutic areas are preparing for a rapid succession of major meetings. The month of June alone brings a dense cluster of high‑impact congresses—ASCO, EHA, ISTH, and multiple specialty‑focused events—each releasing data that can shift competitive landscapes overnight.

Participating organizations will receive pre‑congress intelligence briefings ahead of these meetings, followed by on‑site synthesis packages that translate newly presented data into clear, actionable implications for commercial, medical, and market access teams.

"Evidence synthesis has always been a crucial capability for life sciences organizations, but the value erodes when insights arrive too late or are buried in formats that field teams cannot use. Our solution, combined with Prezent Vivo's model using the best of both AI and human expertise, solves both problems at once—giving any team, regardless of size, access to synthesized, actionable intelligence at the pace the market demands." — Kevin Kallmes, CEO, Nested Knowledge

Built for the Full Congress Landscape and Beyond

While the partnership launches during the peak of congress activity, its value extends across the entire scientific calendar. Whether preparing for ADA, EULAR, ASH, ESC and EHA, or any other major meeting with pre-meeting abstract materials, teams gain a unified solution that helps them arrive prepared, stay current, and respond to competitor developments with speed and clarity.

The partnership reflects a broader shift underway across Life Sciences: replacing fragmented workflows and disconnected vendors with integrated AI+expert operating models built specifically for scientific communication.

"At Prezent Vivo, we believe extraordinary impact comes from fusing AI speed with human expertise. Partnering with Nested Knowledge allows us to bring that model to competitive intelligence and congress planning, helping Life Sciences teams move from evidence to action faster than ever before." - Rajat Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder, Prezent Vivo.

About Prezent Vivo

Prezent Vivo is the leading AI-powered business communication solution for enterprise teams in Life Sciences. Trusted by more than 150 Life Sciences organizations — including 45 of the world's leading biopharma companies — and with over 5 million deliverables completed across the sector, Prezent Vivo blends purpose-built AI with expert human services to deliver medical communications enterprise communication outcomes at scale and with speed, precision, and brand consistency.

Prezent Inc. is headquartered at 1881 Page Mill Road, Suite 100, Palo Alto, California 94304, United States.

About Nested Knowledge

Nested Knowledge is a leading AI-enabled platform for systematic literature reviews and evidence synthesis, empowering healthcare and Life Sciences organizations to generate transparent, rigorous, and actionable insights from complex clinical data. Its AutoLit® platform supports rapid reviews, network meta-analyses, living evidence libraries, and custom synthesis dashboards.

Nested Knowledge is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is trusted by pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, universities, and health systems worldwide.

SOURCE Prezent