Prezent Sets New Milestones with Record Revenue in 2024, Unveils AI-Driven Vision for Enterprise Communication, and Secures Backing from New Investors True Global Ventures and Zoom Ventures to Accelerate Hyper-Growth in 2025

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent, the Enterprise Business Storytelling Platform, announced today multiple key milestones achieved in 2024 and unveiled its strategic investments for 2025. From helping organizations streamline communication to launching AI innovations and securing fresh capital, Prezent has cemented its place as a game-changer in business storytelling.

2024: A Year of Exceptional Growth and Real Customer Impact



Prezent's all-in-one platform has earned widespread adoption in business communication – particularly in the BioPharma and Tech-Telecom industries. Over 100 Fortune 2000 companies across industries have unlocked unprecedented efficiency and impact using Prezent's AI technology.

"We interface with multiple cross-functional teams to effectively communicate complex topics that people within the org are not necessarily familiar with—it's important that we have a very clear and concise message and story for our audience to follow," said Alex Bitting, Senior leader at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. "On average, annual cost savings could be anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 per person. Depending on the amount of time spent each day building presentations—it could be even higher."

Dozens of companies have rolled out Prezent AI and supplementary Overnight Presentation services at the enterprise level and are seeing significant ROI. This impact is reflected in a 70+ NPS, 100%+ increase in users and 200%+ increase in cost savings in 2024.

2025 Investments: Shaping the Future of Business Communication

Prezent is committed to maintaining momentum with transformative initiatives for 2025, including product innovation (including industry-based AI models), geographic and industry expansion and strengthening the leadership team.

Introducing ASTRID and Contextual Intelligence

Prezent proudly announces the launch of ASTRID, the first-of-its-kind contextually intelligent AI for Business Communication designed to simplify and accelerate content and slide creation. ASTRID, a proprietary technology, delivers four levels of contextual intelligence to enhance business storytelling and communication, making it more efficient and effective. It tailors tone, slide design, and communication style based on four key dimensions: industry, company, team, and individual. This personalization ensures that every presentation is crafted to resonate with its intended audience in order to maximize impact.

"ASTRID represents our vision to make business communication seamless, intuitive, and impactful," said Amod Jain, Chief Product Officer, Prezent. "With contextual intelligence, we're empowering teams to create content that truly resonates with their audiences—at scale."

"Our vision extends beyond building AI solutions that work—we're engineering intelligent and contextual systems that transform the way enterprises communicate," said Rajat Mishra, CEO. "Leading organizations around the globe are increasingly relying on AI to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and unlock extraordinary value. We are committed to leading the charge in continuing to build stronger, more accurate and effective AI models to empower business professionals to better communicate."

Fresh Capital from Visionary Investors

To drive its ambitious AI roadmap and expand into new geographies and industries, Prezent has raised significant funding from both new and existing investors. The round was led by Greycroft Ventures, with support from existing investors Emergent Capital and WestWave Capital. True Global Ventures (TGV) joined as a new investor, bringing international reach and deep expertise in AI Applications, alongside investors Zoom Ventures and Alumni Ventures. This funding will accelerate the development of Prezent's enterprise-grade agentic AI, support its innovative roadmap, and fuel market expansion.

"Prezent''s innovative approach to enterprise business communication through AI-driven solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to investing in fast-growing companies run by exceptional entrepreneurs like Rajat Mishra," said Frank Desvignes, Founding Partner True Global Ventures. "We believe Prezent is revolutionizing how teams work and communicate, and we are excited to join them on their journey to shape the future of productivity. We are confident that Prezent can become a global leader and category maker in this space."

The funding will also support a rapid expansion of their suite of Machine Learning models, AI applications and agents for the most time-intensive workflows and industry-specific presentations in BioPharma, Technology, Financial Services, and Manufacturing.

Strengthening the Team



In addition to product and capital investments, Prezent is growing its team to drive innovation and customer success. New hires across key leadership, engineering, and go-to-market roles are bolstering the company's ability to meet customer needs and scale operations. They recently brought on four new leaders to their Senior Leadership team, including Maeva Riley (VP Global Marketing), Michael Lam (GM US West), Brad Evans (GM US Commercial), and Alex Hann (GM Europe). Each brings decades of experience in helping startups during their critical scale up phase.

"Our people are at the heart of Prezent's success," said Rajat Mishra. "We're excited to welcome new talent who share our passion for transforming business communication."

About Prezent

Prezent is the first Enterprise Business Storytelling Platform for business communication, empowering busy professionals with an AI-driven platform to effortlessly create compelling presentations and narratives. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth enterprises, Prezent combines cutting-edge technology with human-centered design with industry-specific AI models to revolutionize storytelling in the workplace. For more information, visit www.prezent.ai .

About TGV

True Global Ventures is a global venture capital firm with two actively deploying funds: TGV 4 Plus Fund (early stage) and TGV Opportunity Fund (late stage). The firm focuses on technology-driven businesses like late stage AI applications, with a strong track record in Enterprise AI and blockchain investments, supporting ventures that drive transformative change. For more information, visit www.tgv4plus.com

SOURCE Prezent