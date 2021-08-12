prezent.ai Raises $4.3 Million Seed Round to Launch Presentation Productivity Platform for Enterprise Teams

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- prezent.ai , the presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams, today announced it has raised $4.3 million in seed capital. prezent.ai empowers enterprise teams to create hyper-personalized business presentations fast and distribute them instantly. The company is founded by ex-Cisco Senior Vice President Rajat Mishra, who serves as its CEO. Seed investors include Emergent Ventures (San Mateo, CA), WestWave Capital (Redwood City, CA), Patrick Lee (co-founder of Rotten Tomatoes) and Shaker Sadasivam (former CEO of SunEdison).

prezent.ai is the presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams. It's the only AI-powered platform that supercharges presentation productivity of teams by combining audience empathy, business understanding and beautiful design.

Business communication is even more important in the post-COVID work-from-home era. Yet in 2021, presentations remain an automation backwater with multiple points of friction. Busy business professionals spend 6-8 hours per week or ~30B hours per year laboring through presentations. Teams find it hard to standardize content, distribute presentations and establish a common language. Moreover, boutique design agencies are cost prohibitive and inaccessible to most business professionals.

prezent.ai is on a mission to democratize great business presentations for all levels of an organization. Its AI-powered platform supercharges communication productivity of teams by combining audience empathy, business understanding and beautiful design. Individuals can now sparkle with well-structured, hyper-personalized and company-branded presentations in a fraction of the time they spent on creating presentations earlier. Teams standardize content, distribute presentations instantly and invest in team communication.

Nikhil Bhat, Director of Commercial Operations at Global Blood Therapeutics, said, "Ability to save time on making presentations is what initially attracted me and my team to prezent.ai. This is huge for a team like ours where we present at least 4 times every week. However, we discovered a bigger advantage once we started using it. prezent.ai forces you to think about the story you're building vs. thinking in terms of data and charts when building the presentation. This is a game changer for my team!"

The prezent.ai platform has been built by researching 1M+ slides and 50K+ business presentations. The AI engine hyper-personalizes presentation content taking into account multiple factors including audience preferences, company norms, business topic and user behavior.

Gaurav Manglik, general partner at WestWave Capital, said, "prezent.ai is solving a significant, previously unaddressed need as presentations are the de-facto mechanism for communicating anything from new project ideas to status updates. As a former leader at a large company, I felt this pain first-hand. prezent.ai takes away all the pain in creating presentations that allow users to quickly create effective presentations, automatically choosing and picking the right designs."

The prezent.ai team believes that middle managers are often the forgotten or unsung heroes of a company. The ability to communicate effectively leads to more opportunities and career advancement. Until now, creating presentations was viewed as a creative endeavor and help was limited to expensive design agencies that few could afford. prezent.ai automates this process allowing any individual to create a beautiful presentation and communicate effectively to their organization.

Patrick Lee, co-founder of Rotten Tomatoes said, "prezent.ai does away with tedious minutia. The company's traction to date is also very impressive and Rajat's background as a tech leader and innovator is notable, so I expect much continued innovation through prezent.ai's presentation productivity platform."

Additional benefits of the prezent.ai platform:

Create Hyper-Personalized Presentations Fast: Create empathetic, hyper-personalized presentations tailored to the preferences of your audience.

Create empathetic, hyper-personalized presentations tailored to the preferences of your audience. Drive Brand Consistency: Publish the right templates and storylines to everyone on your team instantly, ensuring everyone is on-brand and on-point.

Publish the right templates and storylines to everyone on your team instantly, ensuring everyone is on-brand and on-point. Boost Efficiency: Cut down on the time to create presentations by up to 70% by using structured storylines and presentations that are personalized to your preferences.

Cut down on the time to create presentations by up to 70% by using structured storylines and presentations that are personalized to your preferences. Improve Business Communication Skills: Invest in a common language for your team with expert videos, gamified courses, and in-person workshops.

Invest in a common language for your team with expert videos, gamified courses, and in-person workshops. Democratize Communication: Empower people at every level to communicate effectively and improve their communication productivity with the right tools.

"Everyone deserves a fair chance to bring their ideas to life. The manual process, inadequate training and lack of cost-effective alternates has created multiple points of friction in business presentations," said Mishra. "Our mission is to automate presentations and democratize great communication. We are building a one-stop solution for all business presentation needs for the modern enterprise and tackling the final frontier of business communication."

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit our website: https://prezent.ai/

Founded in 2021 by Rajat Mishra, a senior tech-executive turned entrepreneur on a mission to automate presentations and democratize great business communication.

