Prezzee Announces Experienced Executive as New U.S. Sales Leader

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital gifting company Prezzee is pleased to announce Nick Balestino as its new Senior Business Development Manager. With more than 20 years' experience, Balestino has been part of many facets of the rewards and incentive industry, including operations, technology, marketing, customer support, partnerships and business development.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Nick to the Prezzee team," said Tony Karp, who serves as president for Prezzee North America. "Nick's rich knowledge of the industry will help drive our business's growth in North America, and his skills in customer relationship management, lead generation, strategy, and innovation will be incredible assets to our team."

Prezzee was founded in Australia in 2014 and has since expanded into North America, New Zealand and the UK.

Balestino's previous experience includes roles at Tango and Hallmark Business Connections. Balestino is part of the Incentive Marketing Association and the Incentive Research Foundation. He has helped hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations achieve better business results through rewards and incentives.

"I am honored to join this incredible team and look forward to continued growth in our region," said Balestino. "Together we will drive innovation, cultivate strong relationships with our customers and position Prezzee for success. I'm excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global digital gifting business that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses and 1,000+ brand partners across the world. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has evolved from a two person Australian start-up to a global business with operations in North America, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about Prezzee, visit prezzee.com .

