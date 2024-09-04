Prezzee Announces U.S. Business Development Leader

Aaron Zide, Industry Veteran, Joins Prezzee to Drive Growth and Customer Acquisition in the Digital Gift Card Space

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezzee, a global leader in digital gifting, is excited to announce the appointment of Aaron Zide as Senior Business Development Manager on its North American enterprise business-to-business (B2B) team. With more than a decade of experience in the gift card and incentives industry, Zide has built a strong career on both the direct brand and value-added reseller (VAR) sides of the business.

Aaron Zide

"I'm thrilled to welcome Aaron to the Prezzee team," said Tony Karp, CEO Prezzee North America. "Aaron's deep expertise in digital payment solutions and his proven ability to help enterprise clients achieve their business goals make him an invaluable addition as we continue to expand our footprint in the U.S. His experience will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation in the enterprise sector."

Zide's professional journey includes a significant tenure at Amazon.com Incentives and a nine-year role as a senior contributor on the revenue team at Tango Card Inc. He has a proven track record of helping enterprise clients leverage digital payment solutions, including digital gift cards and prepaid cards, to engage employees and reach new consumer audiences.

Zide's addition to the team marks the latest strategic hire for the company's sales team, on the heels of bringing Nick Balestino from Tango Card to Prezzee in June. This continued investment in Prezzee's U.S. operations underscores the brand's focus on supporting the varied needs of B2B customers seeking innovative solutions to grow employee engagement, customer acquisition and loyalty.

"I am excited to join Prezzee and bring my expertise to the North American enterprise B2B team," said Zide. "Prezzee's innovative approach to digital gifting aligns perfectly with my passion for helping businesses drive engagement and achieve their goals. I look forward to introducing the Prezzee Campaign experience to various verticals across the U.S. market."

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global digital gifting company that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses, and over 1,000 brand partners worldwide. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has grown from a two-person Australian startup to a global business with operations in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more about Prezzee, visit prezzee.com .

Media Contact

Erin Farrell-Talbot

Kelly Voelker & Associates

[email protected]

LinkedIn: @Prezzee

Facebook: @Prezzee

SOURCE Prezzee