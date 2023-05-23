Prezzee Hires VP, Consumer & Marketing to Strengthen Brand in the U.S.

Marketing Leader Julie Gu to develop new marketing program for fast-growing digital gifting company Prezzee

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital gifting company, Prezzee, has appointed Julie Gu as Vice President of Consumer & Marketing, North America/Global Acquisition Marketing.

With nearly two decades of experience building brands, driving audience engagement, and increasing business revenue, Julie will focus on managing the U.S. business across all marketing disciplines and channels. She will work closely with Prezzee's global team to develop and share best practices for data-driven customer acquisition.

"Julie is a passionate marketer and storyteller with strong business and consumer experience, and we are excited to welcome her to Prezzee," said Josh Berwitz, Chief Growth Officer and President of North America. "She will play a vital role in continuing to develop the Prezzee brand and communicating our message of corporate loyalty and gifting."

Prezzee was founded in Australia in 2014 and has since expanded into North America, New Zealand and the UK.

"I am thrilled to be part of a leading organization that truly ignites human connections through digital gifting," said Gu. "There are tremendous opportunities right now for Prezzee as a fast-growing business in North America and I'm excited to develop new marketing initiatives to fuel our B2B and B2C products."

Julie has held positions at several noteworthy companies including Hagerty, Fortune Magazine, Time Magazine, ASMALLWORLD and Condé Nast. In addition, she has developed an influential network of partners across industries from Exxon Mobil and Porsche to JP Morgan Chase and Google.

Julie holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from New York University and is fluent in Mandarin. 

About Prezzee
Prezzee is a global digital gifting business that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses and 1,000+ brand partners across the world. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has evolved from a two person Australian start-up to a global business with operations in North America, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about Prezzee, visit www.prezzee.com.

