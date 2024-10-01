Prezzee Launches Visa® Reward Virtual Account Prepaid Card for Business Customers

New prepaid card offers a simplified, flexible option for rewarding employees and clients across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezzee, a global leader in digital gifting solutions, today announced the launch of its new Prezzee Business Visa® Reward Virtual Account prepaid card, designed to meet the needs of corporate and small business customers. The new prepaid card provides an additional option for companies seeking to reward employees or gift clients with a versatile solution that can be used anywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted across the U.S.

Example of Prezzee Business Visa® Reward Virtual Account prepaid card

In addition to its wide array of customizable digital gift cards redeemable at nearly 400 top retailers, Prezzee Business customers can now opt for a more streamlined experience with the Visa® Reward Virtual Account prepaid card, which can be used online, via phone, or in-store with a digital wallet. This prepaid card has no issuance fees, can be loaded in variable denominations up to $1,000, and offers an effortless, instant, and entirely digital gifting experience.

"Prezzee is committed to transforming the way businesses reward and recognize their employees and clients," said Tony Karp, North America CEO of Prezzee. "With the launch of the Visa® Reward Virtual Account prepaid card, we're giving companies the flexibility to offer a seamless, no-frills option that recipients can use virtually anywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted. It's about delivering choice and convenience for businesses and their employees, making gifting simple and effective."

This new product joins Prezzee's growing portfolio of digital gifting solutions, enabling businesses to provide both personalized experiences and simplified reward options based on individual preferences.

The Visa® Reward Virtual Account prepaid card is issued by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa® U.S.A. Inc. The Virtual Account can be used online, via phone, or in-store with a digital wallet everywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted in the U.S. and the District of Columbia. The card does not offer cash or ATM access. Terms and Conditions apply. Please refer to the Virtual Account holder Agreement for more details.

For more information, visit https://go.prezzee.com/prepaid-card .

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global digital gifting company that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses, and over 1,000 brand partners worldwide. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has grown from a two-person Australian startup to a global business with operations in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more about Prezzee, visit www.prezzee.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Farrell-Talbot

Kelly Voelker & Associates

[email protected]

LinkedIn: @Prezzee

Facebook: @Prezzee

SOURCE Prezzee