PRG and 3D Live Bring Holographic 3D to Live Events

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group LLC (PRG), the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions, and 3D Live, Inc. announce an exclusive partnership to provide 3D LED technology to live event clients. Via this partnership, PRG will offer Los Angeles-based 3D Live's patented "holographic" 3D LED display technology to concert, corporate events and e-sports clients and 3D Live will exclusively use PRG's LED walls on its productions.

"PRG is known for providing clients with the most innovative technology so we are excited that PRG is the only production company in North America that can offer 3D Live's 3D LED display technology," said Nick Jackson, senior vice president at PRG. "Most people have never experienced augmented reality such as this in any setting. Our clients will certainly want to incorporate this holographic technology for an entertainment experience like no other."

3D Live's systems deliver an immersive visual experience with far superior brightness, color, contrast, and extreme 3D depth relative to projection-based displays. 3D imagery leaps off the screen, enveloping performers and immersing audiences in a way not possible with any other visual technology. The experience can be compared to augmented reality without the expensive headsets, easily scaling to thousands of audience members simultaneously with low-cost, customizable 3D glasses.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with PRG, a renowned leader in the live events market, to deliver a whole new kind of experience for audiences," said Nathan Huber, CEO of 3D Live. "The type of holographic realism our technology offers creates a level of immersion that is truly unrivaled and we can't wait to start sharing it with PRG's clients."

Incorporating 3D LED display technology is relatively simple, cost effective and provides a huge impact on audiences. It has a flexible, easy-to-use design, is based on modular LED tile technology and can be built to any configuration on a display that has dual 2D and 3D functionality.

3D Live was recognized with the Pollstar award for Tech Enhancement of the Year (2018) for its work with the musical artist, Flying Lotus, and the company's technology has been featured in concerts and tours with Big Gigantic, 2 Chainz and other musical acts.

PRG and 3D Live's partnership will support upcoming Flying Lotus dates in Chicago, New York San Francisco, Toronto and other cities this Aug. and Sept. as well as Big Gigantic in New York in Aug.

For more on the partnership and technology visit https://www.prg.com/3d-led-solutions

About Production Resource Group

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 70 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company, GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

About 3DLive

Los Angeles-based 3D Live is pioneering the future of out-of-home entertainment with awe-inspiring immersive experiences based on its patented "holographic" 3D LED display technology. "Holographic" 3D LED enables stunning visual experiences by creating images so dimensional and real that they appear to float in the air above and around performers on stage.

The Company serves the concerts, live events, and theme park markets by developing spectacular audience attractions such as the award-winning Mass Effect: New Earth attraction at California's Great America and the Music of Light stage show for Disney Pixar's "Inside/Out" at the famous El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. Utilizing polarized 3D glasses, these augmented-reality-like experiences can be deployed to tens of thousands of audience members simultaneously without the need for expensive headsets. https://www.3dlive.tech/

SOURCE Production Resource Group LLC

Related Links

https://www.prg.com/

