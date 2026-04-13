NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group ("PRG" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of entertainment and live event technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Darren Pfeffer as Chief Commercial Officer. Pfeffer will report directly to Lawrence Burian, Chief Executive Officer of PRG.

A newly created role, Pfeffer will lead PRG's revenue strategy and partner across the organization to drive growth, deepen client relationships, and expand PRG's position in the global marketplace.

PRG Appoints Darren Pfeffer as Chief Commercial Officer

Pfeffer brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience spanning live entertainment strategy and operations, venue management, and large-scale business oversight. Most recently, he served as President of DPS (Diversified Production Services), a Live Nation Entertainment company, where he led global operations across hundreds of live entertainment, broadcast, and corporate events each year. During his tenure, the organization powered some of the industry's most high-profile productions, including multiple Super Bowl Halftime Shows, the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park, and FIFA's inaugural halftime show at the FIFA Club World Cup 25™.

Prior to DPS, Pfeffer served as Executive Vice President, MSG Live, at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., where he oversaw the company's live entertainment portfolio across venues including Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, the Chicago Theatre, and The Forum in Los Angeles. In his time there, Pfeffer grew his division's profitability, market share, and bookings. Notably, he managed several high-profile residencies and multi-night runs with artists including Billy Joel, Jerry Seinfeld, Brandi Carlile, Dave Chappelle, Harry Styles, Ali Wong, and Phish. Pfeffer also oversaw Madison Square Garden's historic post-COVID reopening, the Foo Fighters' "Rock and Roll Returns to The Garden" event, which brought music and fans back to The World's Most Famous Arena.

Earlier in his career, Pfeffer held senior leadership roles at iHeartMedia, where he helped develop and scale major national event franchises, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Pfeffer also launched state-of-the-art private music venues, designed for content capture, in New York City and Los Angeles.

"Darren brings a perspective few people in this industry have — he's seen how the best productions come together from the rights holder side, the venue side and the production management side. That experience is exactly what we need as we continue to grow," said Lawrence Burian, CEO of PRG. "He is equally known for building terrific internal working cultures where teams are empowered to serve clients with passion and excellence. I'm confident he will be a strong partner to our teams and our clients."

"PRG has built something rare in this industry: a truly global operation with the people, the inventory, and the expertise to deliver at any scale. I've worked alongside this team from multiple sides of the business and have long admired what they've built. I'm excited to be part of what comes next," said Darren Pfeffer, Chief Commercial Officer at PRG.

About PRG

PRG is the world's leading technology provider within the entertainment and events industry. Our mission is to bring together the power of our people with our production and rental expertise to deliver unforgettable events. PRG has the largest inventory of production equipment for hire and offers a complete 360-degree range of services to clients within the live events industry. These include music touring and festivals, TV & Film, Theatre, Sports and E-sports and Corporate live events. Our clients and partners rely on PRG's innovation, experience and in-depth expertise in video, lighting, rigging, staging, virtual productions, and set & automation systems to bring their creative visions to life. With 38 offices located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, PRG offers the ability to provide services worldwide by collaborating with our local partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

SOURCE PRG