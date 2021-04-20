PRG Creates Digital Studios Worldwide to Meet Virtual Production Demand

"The studio environment has never played a more significant role, not only for legacy TV and film creators, but in music, corporate events and emerging fields like esports," said Jere Harris, PRG Chairman & CEO. "Over the past year, we transformed spaces within our facilities—with every expertise and technology at hand—to serve that surge in demand, and we are seeing a very strong response from our customers."

PRG Virtual Production Studios are located in Hamburg, Los Angeles, and Paris. The PRG Digital Studios can be found all over the globe, including Chicago, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York Metro, Orlando as well as in "The EGG" in Brussels, London's trendy "Saatchi Gallery", Madrid, Dubai and Buenos Aires. PRG Alliance Partner Studios are in Budapest, Lisbon, Milan, Athens, Sao Paolo, Singapore, and Zagreb.

Studios are strategically housed in the immediate vicinity of major facilities, putting both PRG's inventory and technical expertise within reach, businesses, brands, musicians, filmmakers, and advertising agencies are given the opportunity to realize their projects with maximum security, expertise and cutting-edge technology.

Each studio has its own character, catering to the markets it serves such as music, TV/Film production or corporate event. An expert team is in place to supervise and staff each location, which all offer a variety of solutions for realizing productions and online events. PRG Digital Studios provide the perfect studio environment for pre-recorded or live broadcasts of a wide variety of digital event formats.

Select locations within the network are PRG's Virtual Production Studios, which seamlessly combine the physical and digital worlds. Advanced technology solutions—including extended reality (xR), mixed reality and proprietary Enhanced Environments and Ncam® technology—are used to add virtual environments onto real stages. These Virtual Production Studios are equipped to host green screen, standard capture or xR shoots, depending on the needs of production. Here, limitless creative possibilities are available to cinematographers, advertisers, event producers and DPs. From entirely imagined worlds to realistic scenery and backdrops, any environment can be brought into the studio with options for real-time visualization of virtual elements. As a result, talent can interact with their setting in real time, while producers realize major savings in post-production and travel costs.

Whether a simple livestream, an online product launch, a virtual session, elaborate film, television spot or advertising production, PRG studios are suitable for almost any digital production. High-quality technology, expert engineering for multi-purpose suites and spacious guest amenities characterize the studios.

"What makes these studios so valuable is their location near the world's major business and production centers, the range of technologies and people skill sets immediately available and our ability to bring all these technical solutions and workflow expertise elements together in-studio to realize the project vision of our customers," said Stephan Paridaen, President & COO.

About Production Resource Group

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential, and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience, and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, virtual production and extended reality, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 65 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

SOURCE Production Resource Group LLC