PRG Digital Studios Enable Performers and Corporations to Connect to Audiences

LAS VEGAS and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group, LLC. (PRG) is known for its technological innovations and production support from Broadway, TV/film, and concerts to sporting events. When COVID-19 shut down the entertainment industry, the company leaned into its experience and knowledge to create a way for artists to continue to create and connect with audiences via PRG Digital Studios. These studio environments were developed for pre-recorded and live content and are built for easy, fast, efficient production at any scale, from a livestreamed corporate presentation to a dynamic music video featuring an immersive virtual set - all within COVID guidelines. PRG has added two new locations - Las Vegas and Los Angeles - to its network of Digital Studios.

"Each location services a different type of project and has the most sophisticated equipment and engineering," said Pat Little, Vice President, Sales. "PRG Las Vegas, located right off the Strip, offers a flexible set up which can accommodate a big music act or can be configured for a more intimate look with a single presenter. Of course, in the city that is home to the largest trade shows in the world, it supports virtual industry events and corporate work but also meets the needs of local acts including music, comedy, and magic. The Las Vegas studio can be used for rehearsals, recording or livestreaming."

PRG Digital Studio in Los Angeles is a highly customizable, multi-camera facility that services music shoots, live stream concerts or corporate presentations.

"Our studios are purpose built and technologically advanced to meet the demands for production today with facilities, people and technology that are scalable and agile," said Randy Hutson, CEO of PRG Music. "The LED stage in the Los Angeles studio is 30-by-30 feet so it can meet the demands of large musical acts and live and recorded video shoots as well as commercial and corporate needs."

These two new locations join PRG's existing network which includes: New York Metro, Orlando, and Nashville. Located just 10 minutes from mid-town Manhattan the PRG Digital Studio in Secaucus, New Jersey is a flexible space that services advertising agencies, fashion houses, financial firms, and musicians. One of the largest studio spaces in the region and in contrast to cramped studio spaces in the New York City, the ample space of this location allows creators and crew to achieve safe distancing, whether on set or in the control room. Further, it houses a deep inventory of LED, lighting, camera, and audio gear. The Nashville location was created to serve the local music community and features live performance production elements and remote-control camera systems for an "at-the-show" fan experience. The Orlando facility is built to meet the increasing demand for professional quality streaming of corporate meetings and presentations.

Projects that have been produced in PRG Digital Studios include award shows; interactive and livestream concerts; commercial shoots; multi-city, multi-country presentations; and virtual tradeshows. Company CEOs are also leveraging PRG Digital Studios to shoot holiday messages for employees and clients.

Additionally, the Virtual Production Studio in Glendale features PRG's xR Stage, an immersive environment designed to provide full control over both the lighting and the filmed scenes with real-time visualization.

All PRG Digital Studio locations follow PRG's strict COVID-19 protocols and are equipped with:

Separate control rooms

Broadcast and streaming capabilities for all linear and digital platforms

Studio, conventional and automated lighting fixtures

Configurable LED walls and flooring

Audio packages including microphones, loudspeakers and mixing consoles

Ceiling truss systems

Separate control room

Green room

Dressing room(s)

Kitchen

24/7 access

About Production Resource Group

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential, and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience, and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, virtual production and extended reality, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 65 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

