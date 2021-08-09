PRG Expands Virtual Production Studio Capabilities with L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound Technology

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG, one of the world's leading providers of entertainment and event technology solutions, has incorporated L-Acoustics L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound Technology into its Los Angeles Virtual Production Studio. L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound Technology enables artists to create and deliver multi-dimensional sound for live and recorded productions of any scale. This advanced audio technology pairs with PRG's extended reality setup to offer an array of tools for multi-sensory immersive experiences.

Since 2016, L-ISA's comprehensive ecosystem of audio tools have allowed audio creators to provide a natural and vivid experience that heightens emotions and invites the listener inside the music, enhancing the storytelling of any production. Over ten million people have enjoyed L-ISA at more than 6,000 concerts, which have received high praise from attendees worldwide. In addition to the L-ISA technology permanently available in the Los Angeles studio, which includes an immersive loudspeaker configuration and processing hardware, the new L-ISA Studio software suite, launched in April, makes it easier for sound creators to design immersive audio with 3D control interface and audio processing, all available on a personal computer. Creators can use L-ISA Studio software from any computer, listen to and prepare their content in binaural sound using headphones, and then bring their creation to the PRG Los Angeles Virtual Production Studio where it will seamlessly translate to L-ISA hardware.

"We're excited to see PRG be early adopters of the L-ISA technology and the L-ISA Studio software suite," says David Brooks, L-Acoustics Application Manager, Touring Liaison, USA and Canada. "The enhanced streaming capabilities put PRG's Los Angeles Virtual Production Studio far ahead of other studios in offering the most intuitive tools for immersive live and streaming performances."

This method for sound mixing expands the possibilities of spatial audio creation with a host of powerful tools for sound creators. With L-ISA, users can conceive, create, iterate, and experience their work in 3D audio for pre, live, and post-production work. Using L-ISA technology, creators can enhance the audio experience by simultaneously streaming binaural, 5.1, and 7.1 listening formats with the push of a button; no additional mixing required.

Pair this sound capability with PRG's xR stage and the possibilities increase exponentially. The xR Stage is a next-generation tool where teams can create and deliver content for virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and cinematic reality (CR). Users can generate new environments by bringing digital objects into the physical world and vice versa. Combining this next-generation process with the audio capabilities of L-ISA technology advances content production to new levels of immersion.

"Adding L-ISA technology to PRG's toolbox sets us apart from other production studios, and I'm excited to see and hear the outstanding creative content that will flow from our LA studio," said Jeroen Hallaert, PRG's Vice President, Production Services.

PRG is the first to officially pair these capabilities in a studio setting, but productions are also able to utilize this technology in touring and at venues.

On June 10 at Hawthorne Hangar in Los Angeles, PRG and L-Acoustics worked with aerospace company Archer to deploy binaural sound for the company's reveal of its cutting-edge, all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, Maker.

"In this deployment, the audience in-person and those at home wearing headphones both experienced live xR and binaural sound in unison, which is a real multi-sensory trip. It gave viewers the same feeling as a theme park ride," explains Hallaert. "We were able to do that because, beyond the most advanced gear, we also provided technicians that have the expertise in content, lighting, and tech to make these tools work seamlessly together."

Discover more about PRG and its new Virtual Production Studio here: https://www.prg.com/en. Learn more about L-ISA here: https://l-isa-immersive.com

About L-Acoustics

Founded in 1984 near Paris, France, L-Acoustics is the market leader in professional sound reinforcement technologies. With over 550 team members worldwide and offices in Paris, London, Singapore, Los Angeles, and New York, L-Acoustics is present in over 80 countries via our network of Certified Providers. Focused on solutions that elevate the audience experience, more than 20% of L-Acoustics' talent is devoted to R&D in the areas of acoustics, applications, mechanics, electronics, signal processing, and software development. In recognition of creating innovative professional sound technology, L-Acoustics was named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2020.

Recognized for pioneering the line source array, L-Acoustics continues to shape the future of the professional audio industry with L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology, a multidimensional, object-based approach to designing, mixing, and processing sound that results in extremely natural and intelligible audio, and a more vibrant, authentic connection between artists and their fans. Now also available for exceptional private sound spaces with L-Acoustics Creations designs.

L-Acoustics technologies can be heard in places like the Hollywood Bowl, Dickies Arena, Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, or the Philharmonie de Paris, as well as the world's top-grossing festivals, and on tour with world-class artists such as Mark Knopfler, Aerosmith, and P!NK.

About Production Resource Group

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential, and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience, and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, virtual production and extended reality, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 65 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

