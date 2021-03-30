PRG Opens Digital Studio in Chicago, Built for Area Entertainment and Corporate Production Needs

"With the new LED stage at our McCook location, we are able to offer advanced production service to augment our live video switching suites already in operation," said Eric Hansen, Vice President, Sales for PRG. "This studio is designed for livestreaming or recording of corporate presentations like keynotes, product launches and town halls as well as music and commercial shoots. We believe PRG's studio, with its enhanced environment capabilities is a great resource for Chicago's advertising industry as they explore new ways to shoot ads quickly and cost effectively."

The Chicago digital studio boasts over 3,000 square feet with a 45 x 33-foot stage and offers PRG proprietary solutions, such as:

PRG Enhanced Environments™ state-of-the-art green screen replacement using LED screens to create natural-looking backgrounds and lighting reflections on set;

Ncam® providing in-camera previsualization and real-time camera tracking; and

35LIVE!™ Multi-camera production technology that combines the power and immediacy of broadcast television with the soft look and feel of film production delivered to screens of any size.

The large space can easily handle car process as the studio features flexible LED ceiling panels, floor and walls and a large entrance that a car or SUV can be driven into, and it can accommodate large set pieces. Additionally, the digital studio is close to PRG's Chicago camera prep facility so PRG can easily supply cameras, lenses, and other services to meet the needs of advertising agencies and commercial producers.

"Studio services are in such high demand at this time, and PRG's new Chicago studio, with its suite of advanced technologies, make it a new and invaluable resource for producers of scripted film and television, music videos, commercials and livestreamed events," said Logan Covelli, PRG Chicago Account Executive. "The relative proximity to Detroit also makes the studio a good option for auto manufacturers and auto activations. Because it's so versatile and fully loaded, the studio is truly ready for anything."

About Production Resource Group

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential, and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience, and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, virtual production and extended reality, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 65 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

