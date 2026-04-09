PRG Real Estate Named a 2026 Top Workplaces Winner for Fifth Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate is proud to announce that it has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award recipient, ranking #12 among Real Estate companies with 150-499 employees. This marks the fifth consecutive year PRG has earned this distinction.

Celebrating over 40 years in business, PRG's continued recognition reflects a deliberate and ongoing investment in its people. The Top Workplaces award is based entirely on the feedback of more than 250 employees, collected through the third-party survey platform Energage.

Rather than treating the survey as a one-time benchmark, PRG uses employee feedback as a roadmap – evaluating results, identifying opportunities, and implementing changes to better support teams. The commitment to continuous improvement is embedded in the employee experience, from structured onboarding and ongoing training to investments in technology and clear pathways for internal growth and advancement.

This approach is reflected in this year's results, where employees highlighted both the strength of PRG's culture and confidence in its future direction:

93% of employees express confidence in the company's leadership

92% believe PRG operates by strong values

90% feel appreciated in their roles

90% view PRG as an innovative organization

Together, these results underscore a culture in which employees are not only supported in their day-to-day roles but also given the opportunity to grow, contribute, and build long-term careers within the organization.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it is driven by feedback from our employees," said Vice President of Human Resources, Lindsay Lenow. "We are deeply committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, heard, and supported, and it is rewarding to see that reflected year after year," she added.

Being a Top Workplaces award winner for five consecutive years demonstrates PRG's consistency in creating a strong employee experience. At its core, the recognition reflects a company that not only prioritizes its people but also continuously invests in their success, year after year.

Learn more about Top Workplaces Awards here

About PRG Real Estate

PRG Real Estate is a multifamily investment and management company that owns $2.0 billion of apartment homes across its 11,000-unit portfolio and has 300+ employees nationwide. PRG believes that an exceptional living experience starts with its people. It achieves this mission by hiring and training the best in the industry and creating a supportive and rewarding workplace that inspires its people to achieve great things together. For more information on PRG Real Estate, please visit www.prgrealestate.com.

SOURCE PRG Real Estate Management, Inc.