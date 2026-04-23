PRG Real Estate Named Finalist for the 2026 National Apartment Association's Top Employers Award

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate has been named a finalist for the National Apartment Association's (NAA) Top Employers Award, a national recognition honoring organizations that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement, talent development, and workplace culture.

This achievement reflects PRG's ongoing commitment to building a workplace where employees feel supported not only in their day-to-day roles but throughout their careers. The company emphasizes clear career growth pathways, hands-on training, and promoting from within, creating opportunities for team members to grow alongside the organization. That commitment is paired with a collaborative, team-oriented culture where employees are encouraged to contribute ideas, take ownership, and support one another.

As a vertically integrated owner-operator, PRG's ability to attract and retain talent plays a key role in its success. By equipping teams with the tools, technology, and support they need to perform at a high level, the company continues to strengthen both employee experience and business performance.

"We have been very intentional about how we support our teams, develop our people, and create opportunity across the portfolio," shared Vice President of Human Resources, Lindsay Lenow. "Being named a Top Employer finalist by NAA is meaningful because it reflects that commitment, and it pushes us to keep raising the bar," she added.

NAA's Top Employers Award recognizes organizations within the multifamily industry that exceed industry benchmarks based on employee feedback. PRG's selection as a finalist places the firm among a select group of organizations nationwide, helping to shape the future of the multifamily industry.

This recognition reflects PRG's continued investment in its people and culture and reinforces its commitment to building an environment where employees can grow, succeed, and feel proud of the work they do.

About PRG Real Estate

PRG Real Estate is a multifamily investment and management company that owns $2.0 billion of apartment homes across its 11,000-unit portfolio and has 300+ employees nationwide. PRG believes that an exceptional living experience starts with its people. It achieves this mission by hiring and training the best in the industry and creating a supportive and rewarding workplace that inspires its people to achieve great things together. For more information on PRG Real Estate, please visit www.prgrealestate.com.

SOURCE PRG Real Estate Management, Inc.