PRG Real Estate's Brandon Pierce Earns National Recognition as NAA + HD Supply Maintenance Legends Finalist

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG Real Estate is proud to announce that Assistant Regional Maintenance Director Brandon Pierce has been named a finalist in the National Apartment Association (NAA) and HD Supply's Maintenance Legends contest, earning national recognition among more than 1,000 entries submitted from across the multifamily housing industry during the program's 2025-2026 award season.

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Based in Richmond, VA, Brandon supports PRG's Richmond portfolio and has spent the past five years leading maintenance teams with a commitment to operational excellence, mentorship, and exceptional resident service. His selection as a Maintenance Legend highlights not only his technical expertise but also his ability to develop teams, support colleagues, and create a positive experience for both employees and residents, qualities that have helped shape PRG's maintenance culture.

Brandon joined PRG Real Estate in 2021 as Maintenance Supervisor and quickly advanced through roles, earning promotions to Senior Maintenance Supervisor and Assistant Regional Maintenance Director by early 2025. Throughout his career at PRG, he has strengthened operations across multiple communities, mentored fellow maintenance team members, and led complex projects. His contributions have been recognized through numerous PRG, VAMA, and NAA awards, including his recent selection as an NAA Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician subject-matter expert to help shape the national maintenance curriculum for 2027 and beyond.

Established by NAA and HD Supply, Maintenance Legends celebrates maintenance professionals who go above and beyond in service to their communities. Each season, individuals from across the country are recognized for their impact on their teams, residents, and the broader multifamily industry. Season three of the program received 1,065 entries, with 24 maintenance professionals selected as award recipients, receiving a prize package valued at $5,000 each. Brandon was honored alongside fellow Maintenance Legends finalists at Apartmentalize 2026, the industry's largest annual conference, held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Brandon's recognition is a testament to his leadership, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence," shared PRG Real Estate's Chief Operating Officer, Kathleen Betz. "We're incredibly proud to see him recognized on a national stage and grateful for the impact he continues to make at PRG," she added.

At PRG Real Estate, investing in people is essential to delivering exceptional resident and employee experiences. Brandon's achievement reinforces PRG's dedication to developing industry-leading team members through continued education, career growth, and a culture centered on collaboration and innovation.

PRG Real Estate congratulates Brandon on this outstanding achievement and thanks him for his ongoing contributions, dedication, and commitment to raising the bar for maintenance professionals across PRG's portfolio.

About PRG Real Estate:

PRG Real Estate is a multifamily investment and management company that owns $2.0 billion of apartment homes across its 11,000-unit portfolio and has 300+ employees nationwide. PRG believes that an exceptional living experience starts with its people. It achieves this mission by hiring and training the best in the industry and creating a supportive and rewarding workplace that inspires its people to achieve great things together. For more information on PRG Real Estate, please visit www.prgrealestate.com.

SOURCE PRG Real Estate Management, Inc.