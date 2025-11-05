PRG Real Estate's Jayme Presley, Vice President of Asset Management, Awarded the 2025 Grace Hill Impact Hero Award

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG Real Estate is proud to announce that Jayme Presley, Vice President of Asset Management, has been named the winner of the 2025 Grace Hill Impact Hero Award. This annual award honors real estate professionals who create a lasting impact in the communities they serve. Selected from over 240 nominees, Jayme was recognized for her outstanding leadership, philanthropy, and volunteer efforts.

Jayme accepted the award during the annual Grace Hill Performance Summit in Fort Worth, Texas. As part of the honor, Grace Hill will donate $3,500 to the charity of her choice, Kaizen Adaptive Training, a nonprofit that provides fitness training and wellness programs for adaptive athletes. Jayme has long supported Kaizen's mission, inspired by its commitment to inclusivity, strength, and resilience.

Since joining PRG Real Estate in 2010 after earning her B.S. in Business from Virginia Tech, Jayme has advanced from on-site management to senior leadership. She was promoted to Regional Director in 2016, Director of Asset Management in 2020, and Vice President of Asset Management in 2024. She holds her CAM and CAPS certifications, serves on VAMA and NAA committees, and actively volunteers with several charitable organizations. Her previous honors include the 2020 VAMA Corporate Employee of the Year Award and PRG's 2024 Spirit Award.

"We're incredibly proud of Jayme for being honored as the winner of the Grace Hill Impact Hero Award," said PRG Real Estate's Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Betz. "Her leadership, compassion, and commitment to excellence embody PRG's core values, reminding us that true success is measured not only by business performance, but by the positive impact we make in people's lives," she added.

The Grace Hill Impact Hero Award, established by Grace Hill, a leader in real estate performance solutions, honors professionals who go above and beyond their job responsibilities through volunteerism, philanthropy, and community involvement. Jayme's recognition highlights both her personal dedication and PRG's ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

PRG Real Estate has been a leader in multifamily real estate investment and management for over 40 years. Based in Philadelphia, PRG manages a diverse portfolio of apartment communities across several states.

