PRG's Annual Equipment Auction to be Held Online

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group LLC (PRG), the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions, announces that its annual auction of production equipment will be held on August 26 and 27. The auction, which is being managed by Great American Global Partners and Hilco Industrial LLC, will be held solely online. PRG maintains the world's largest and most diverse inventory of production equipment and this highly anticipated auction provides the public the rare opportunity to get select inventory at better prices than normally available via PRG's ProShop auction.

Items for sale include PRG's and VER's gear that has been maintained by its highly trained staff to meet the utmost standards. Equipment available via the auction include conventional and LED lighting, moving lights, power distribution units, audio consoles, speakers and subwoofers, video equipment and projectors, and trusses from major brands such as Midas, Avid, Ayrton, Vari-Lite, Clay Paky, Meyer Speakers, JBL, D&B Audiotechnik, Barco, Christie, and more.

"Through major sale events and auctions of equipment, PRG can refresh its inventory with the latest technology to support its expanding global customer base. Making this equipment broadly available provides a valuable service to production professionals and venues active in the premium used-equipment market," said Aaron Shefsky, PRG's Director of Equipment Sales, North America.

The two-day live webcast auction will begin on August 26, starting at 10:00 a.m. PDT with an auction of moving lights, conventional and LED lights, and staging equipment. Audio and video gear will be auctioned the following day, August 27, at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Physical inspections will be held on August 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PDT by appointment only at 6050 S. Valley View Blvd. Las Vegas, Nev. 89118. Face coverings must be worn at all times during inspections and pick-ups. Interested parties can pre-register and view auction details at www.gaauction.com and www.hilcoind.com.

Production Resource Group, LLC

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 70 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com

